Ciarán Whelan outlines how teams will aim to take on Kerry

Ciarán Whelan believes having a tight defensive system is the only way teams can hope to stop Kerry this year.

Kerry made a big statement on Sunday as they hammered Mayo in the Allianz Leagues Division One final by 3-19 to 0-13 at Croke Park.

The Kingdom were the favourites to win the game, although a victory by 15 points certainly wasn’t expected, as Kerry made Mayo pay for a below par defensive effort.

Former Dublin midfielder Ciarán Whelan was speaking on RTE’s GAA podcast and likened Kerry to the Dubs side which won six All-Ireland’s in a row.

Ciarán Whelan on Kerry’s hammering of Mayo.

“I think we said it in the very first podcast of the year that they’d win the league at a canter, and they did,” Whelan started.

“I thought their performance yesterday, albeit Mayo were probably flat and missing a couple of guys, I thought the Kerry performance was absolutely top drawer.

“You can see that ambition is there from the start of the year to get a good defensive structure in place. They have the talent then, they can play good counter-attacking football, they can move the ball very quickly, they’ve excellent forwards.

“This is in no way building them up, I think this is a reality, they’re beginning to look like what Dublin were in their pomp.”

‘That’s the only way you can play this team.’

Mayo were brave but perhaps foolish to attempt to man mark Kerry, as their star forwards thrived in the ample amount of space afforded to them on the big pitch at Croke Park.

David Clifford, unsurprisingly, shone in particular against Mayo’s defence, as Padraig O’Hora was unable to get to grips with the Kerry star, who scored a goal and six points, with all but one of those points coming from open play.

“I think what really is evident, any team that goes man to man and tries to press up on Kerry and tries to play true football against them are really going to struggle,” Whelan said.

“You’re probably going to see, again similar to the Dubs, you’re going to see more teams playing a tighter defensive system to try to frustrate them and close them down to keep them in the game.

“I think that’s the only way you can play this team because they’re still on an upward curve and they’re getting better and better.”

