Ciarán Whelan identifies key match ups in store between Dublin and Kerry

Ciarán Whelan has identified the key match ups Dublin need to get right in defence if they hope to beat Kerry in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Dublin have no shortage of attacking threats themselves, but if they allow a Kerry forward line led by David Clifford to run riot Dessie Farrell’s side will not come out on top at Croke Park.

The Dubs’ defenders will know that a big challenge awaits them, with several individual battles capable of deciding the highly-anticipated encounter.

Former Dublin footballer Ciarán Whelan was speaking on RTE’s GAA podcast and ran through the key match ups that the Dubs will need to get right on Sunday.

Ciarán Whelan on Dublin’s defensive match-ups.

“From a Dublin perspective, I think John Small and Sean O’Shea is ultimately a given,” Whelan said.

“Who picks up David Clifford? Probably Mick Fitz [Fitzsimons]. Davy Byrne came on the last day as a sub but Davy Byrne I think is carrying an injury and he made need an operation post-season.

“You have Paudie Clifford, Mayo put Lee Keegan on him to try and curtail his influence. I think he really makes that forward line tick. Does [Eoin] Murchan get the job of following him?

“Lee Gannon marked him for the league game this year and struggled on him for the first 15/20 minutes. Paudie Clifford was very influential, so who goes on [Paul] Geaney then?

“It is a tough one for Dublin. Dublin have to curtail their influence, if Kerry bring their A game in the forwards, Dublin could struggle defensively.”

David Clifford and Con O’Callaghan could both miss out.

Dublin will have plenty to deal with in defence, although that pressure could be significantly lessened if David Clifford isn’t passed fit to play on Sunday.

Clifford looked to be struggling with injury during Kerry’s win against Mayo in the quarter-final, although he did seem to improve as the match went on and came up with some crucial scores.

The Dubs could also be without one of their star forwards, as Con O’Callaghan was unavailable for their quarter-final win against Cork due to injury.

Both camps have been very quiet in regards to Clifford and O’Callaghan’s availability and it is unlikely that the public will know more until the day of the game.

