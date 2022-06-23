Ciarán Whelan voices concerns for Dublin ahead of All-Ireland series

Ciarán Whelan has voiced his concerns over Dublin’s depth ahead of the major challenges that await Dessie Farrell’s side.

Dublin responded very well to their relegation from Division One of the league as they eased to another Leinster Championship title, although tougher tasks lie ahead for the Dubs in the All-Ireland series.

Next up for Dublin is a quarter-final against Cork on Saturday, which they are strong favourites to win, although should they progress they will face either Kerry or Mayo in the semi-final.

Former Dublin footballer Ciarán Whelan was speaking on RTE’s GAA podcast and admitted that he had concerns over the strength of his county’s bench for the big encounters.

Ciarán Whelan on Dublin’s depth.

“The two things for me is; number one, they’re lacking a bit of depth defensively. Eoghan O’Donnell was brought in for a particular reason and I think that’s because they have a few injuries defensively,” Whelan said.

“He is a forward as a club player but at inter-county minor he would have played as a half back. So he has that ability to adjust and I would think he’s been brought in to cover defensively because there isn’t a whole lot of depth there.

“The second question for me is, and this is in no way building Kerry up because Kerry are under significant pressure if Dublin and Kerry are to come through.

“But when you do look at the bench and look at the depth that Kerry would have compared to Dublin; if Dublin are asked that question with 10 or 15 minutes to go and the momentum goes against them in that last quarter, and they concede a goal like they did in 2019, do they have the guys that could come in and hold the composure in the team and close out the game like they did many times?

“That’s the big question mark we won’t know until they’re put in that position.”

Cork will aim to frustrate the Dubs.

Cork put up a better fight than expected against Kerry in the Munster semi-final as they trailed by just one point with 20 minutes remaining, although the Kingdom scored a late flurry of points to win by 12 in the end.

The Rebels bounced back from that defeat to beat Louth and Limerick in the qualifiers to book a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, but very few are expecting them to get past Dublin.

Still, if they can emulate their performance from the first 50 minutes of their loss to Kerry, they may just be in with a chance of beating a Dublin side which did look mentally fragile in this year’s league campaign.

