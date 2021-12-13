Cian Lynch insists the team trumps all after winning his second PwC Hurler of the Year award

Cian Lynch is just the second man in history to have won the PwC All-Stars Hurler of the Year award more than once, but the betterment of the team is all that he cares about.

Limerick were outstanding in the All-Ireland Hurling Championship this year, as they won all four of their matches this year and put in a rampant performance against Cork in the final.

As a result, a record-breaking 12 Limerick players were named in the All-Stars hurling team, and Lynch was crowned as the best hurler in Ireland for a second time, having also won the award in 2018.

Lynch was speaking after being named as the PwC All-Stars Hurler of the Year and insisted that his achievement comes off the back of the efforts of the whole Limerick panel and that a number of his teammates could have won it.

Cian Lynch pays tribute to Limerick for his All-Stars success.

“Obviously the individual awards are a nice touch and the 12 guys who won the All-Stars for Limerick the other day, and obviously the other players, it’s huge on an individual level for the families, the clubs and the county,” Lynch said.

“But I suppose the most important thing is the team, doing as much as you can as a team and as a group. We have a 35-man panel and backroom staff and it’s a credit to every one of them. I was just fortunate enough to take the award the other day.

“It could have been Kyle [Hayes] or Seán [Finn]. That’s just the beauty of it. We have a bit of craic, a bit of banter and we get on so well that we all back each other and I’m just looking forward to getting onto the pitch and pushing each other again.”

Lynch is now just one of two hurlers to have been named as the PwC All-Stars Hurler of the Year on multiple occasions, with Henry Shefflin currently leading the way with his three awards.

There is plenty of time for Lynch to either equal or even surpass Shefflin’s record, as he is just 25, but the Limerick star admitted that he hasn’t given that possibility much thought.

“To be honest, I’m more focused on doing the best we can as a group and as a team, for the betterment of the team. If that means running around in circles at home for the betterment of the team I’ll do that.”

The Treaty County try their best to stay grounded.

Based off their recent success, Limerick could also look to achieve a dynasty similar to that of the great Kilkenny team, who won 11 All-Ireland titles over the course of 16 years.

Limerick do look primed to win several more All-Ireland Championships in the near future, as they currently have a young and supremely talented squad, but Lynch insisted that himself and his teammates aren’t looking that far ahead.

“Personally, I’m very in the moment and like to live in the present day and not look too far ahead,” Lynch explained.

“No one does know what tomorrow might bring so I’m just enjoying the moments we have together and the memories we’ve made so far and trying to push on and do something today that will benefit you tomorrow. That’s what we focus on.”

Cian Lynch on his club aspirations with Patrickswell.

There is nothing that Lynch hasn’t achieved with Limerick, as he already has All-Ireland Championship, Munster Championship and Allianz League Division One medals in his collection, but he hasn’t experienced quite as much success as his club.

Lynch has won two Limerick Hurling Championships with Patrickswell, in 2016 and 2019, but the club haven’t been able to push on to win the Munster Club Championship during Lynch’s playing career.

Becoming Munster champions, or even All-Ireland champions is something that Lynch and Patrickswell would certainly savour, although he is wary to not put himself under too much pressure to achieve the highest honour at club level.

“Obviously you want to win as much as you can and losing with the club this year in the county final was a massive disappointment. I’m still trying to get over it,” Lynch admitted.

“But if you put those targets out there you’re putting yourself under massive pressure. If you never achieve them you’re left with massive disappointment. It’s just about doing the best you can on any given day.

“I’m looking forward to getting back again with the club next year and trying to take every game as it comes, push on again and hopefully get over the line.”

