Cian Lynch and Kieran McGeary named players of the year, All-Stars football team revealed

Limerick’s Cian Lynch and Tyrone’s Kieran McGeary have been named as the PwC GAA/GPA players of the year in hurling and football.

Although there was plenty of talent to choose from in Limerick’s all-conquering hurling team, Lynch is an unsurprising choice as hurler of the year, after another phenomenal season for the Treaty County.

It is the second time Lynch has picked up the award, having first won it in 2018, and at the age of 25, there is plenty of time for the Patrickswell club man to pick up a few more.

Kieran McGeary named footballer of the year.

McGeary has been named as footballer of the year for the first time, after helping Tyrone to an unlikely All-Ireland triumph by putting in brilliant performances against the likes of Kerry and Mayo.

The Pomeroy club man becomes the fourth Tyrone player to be named as footballer of the year, following in the footsteps of Peter Canavan, Stephen O’Neill and Sean Cavanagh.

It is also the first time since 2014 that a player from either Dublin or Mayo hasn’t won the award. Mayo’s Oisín Mullin has been named as the young footballer of the year, while Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody has won the young hurler of the year award.

Eight Tyrone players named in the All-Stars football team.

Tyrone’s efforts in this year’s All-Ireland Football Championship have been well rewarded, as eight players from the O’Neill County have been included in the PwC All-Stars football team 2021.

McGeary and his team mates are joined by three players each from Mayo and Kerry, as well as by Dublin’s Ciaran Kilkenny.

Nine of the players selected in the team have picked up All-Stars for the first time in their careers, in a year that represented a changing of the guard in the football championship.

Here is the 2021 @PwCIreland All-Stars Football Team! Well done to all who were nominated this year and congratulations to our award winners! 👏 #PwCAllStars @gaelicplayers pic.twitter.com/XlpwW7ot2w — The GAA (@officialgaa) December 10, 2021

Check out the PwC All-Stars football team of 2021 below.

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork, Tyrone)

2. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland, Tyrone) (2018)

3. Lee Keegan (Westport, Mayo) (2012, ’13, ’15, ’16)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle, Kerry) (2019)

5. Conor Meyler (Omagh, Tyrone)

6. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy, Tyrone)

7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán, Tyrone) (2016)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan, Tyrone)

9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy, Mayo)

10. Niall Sludden (Dromore, Tyrone)

11.Paudie Clifford (Fossa, Kerry)

12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock, Dublin) (2015, ’16, ’18, ’20)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork, Tyrone)

14. David Clifford Fossa, (Kerry) (2018, ’19)

15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet, Mayo)

(Previous winning years in brackets.)

