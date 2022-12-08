Cian Boland reveals what has impressed him most about Micheál Donoghue

Cian Boland has been highly impressed with the individual coaching Micheál Donoghue has been doing as Dublin’s new hurling manager.

Donoghue’s reign as Dublin’s senior hurling manager has just begun, as the squad has been back in training for a couple of weeks, after the Dubs’ season came to an end in the Leinster Hurling Championship all the way back in May.

Mattie Kenny called time on his four years as Dublin’s manager after a loss to his native Galway, which paved the way for his fellow Galwegian to take over.

Speaking at the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Roadshow with AIG, Boland has revealed he has been very impressed by the individual coaching that Dublin’s players have received from Donoghue and his management team.

Cian Boland on Micheál Donoghue.

“I think it’s a really good appointment considering his pedigree and what he did with Galway over the last few years,” Boland said.

“I think everyone on the panel is really excited to see what him and his management can bring to the table. Mattie and his management team were great but I think it came time that everyone needed that natural bit of change.

“What I’ve been really impressed with about Micheál and his management team is the one-to-one coaching that him and his coaches are giving to players throughout sessions.

“It’s something that probably since I left the minor ranks, that kind of individual coaching, one to one, tips on how to improve your game, I feel like there’s definite room for improvement across the board.

“Just getting that feedback for small little things that you can change in your game to help you improve. That’s something that I’ve seen Micheál and his management team doing in the last few sessions.”

Returning from an Achilles injury.

Boland played no part in Dublin’s season in 2022, as he was recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon which required surgery late last year.

The 27-year-old is now back to full fitness and training with Dublin again thankfully, although he admitted that it wasn’t an easy journey, and that he had to educate himself on how to recover.

“I’m comfortable on it now. To be honest, when it initially happened to me I didn’t know much about it,” Boland admitted.

“Then I started reading stuff and you pull from these examples of famous sports stars, the likes of Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant. You’re looking for these people to see what their road back was like.

“You’re trying to pull any bit of nuggets of information to apply them to yourself. But I found within GAA circles there wasn’t really much material on it. I documented the whole journey myself.

“I had a notebook of how things were going each week and I had video clips of the rehab process. I put together a little TikTok video basically from day one to the day I got back playing.

“It was good from my point of view to be able to document it and put it out there so people can see what goes into it.”

