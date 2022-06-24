Chrissy McKaigue admits Derry were tactically clueless before Rory Gallagher

Chrissy McKaigue has stressed just how much of an impact Rory Gallagher has had on Derry, admitting the county were in a bad place before his arrival.

Derry were crowned as unlikely Ulster champions after upset victories against Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal, and are now favourites to see off Clare in Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

The Oak Leaf county’s success didn’t come entirely out of the blue, as they have consistently improved in the league over the last few years, although before the current campaign they had last won a game in the Ulster Championship in 2015.

McKaigue was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Derry’s All-Ireland quarter-final encounter with Clare and credited Gallagher’s appointment as the county’s manager in 2019 as key to their success.

Chrissy McKaigue on Rory Gallagher.

“When he came in, and I think he’d laugh about it now, but I don’t think he realised how bad a place Derry were in,” McKaigue said.

“He was probably caught unawares in the first year. We were in a really bad place, tactically we had no idea, culturally we were in a bad place in terms of the environment needed to compete with the top teams.

“Covid came at a good time for us because we were in disarray to a fair extent, because we had a bit of time to fix where we were at, what we needed to change.

“Last year was when we started to see performances, albeit in Division Three there was something to work with. It’s a great pity there were no qualifiers last year because even though Donegal beat us, we felt we were in a really great place.

“So we were desperate to get back this year again, but it’s a testament to Rory that we’ve come back and proven that that wasn’t just a one-off game.”

We went right back to the start as we got to know more about Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue! Chrissy will captain the @Doiregaa side as they take on Clare in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Finals. pic.twitter.com/Cr6CCLNfSo — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 23, 2022

An All-Ireland semi-final beckons.

Saturday’s encounter with Clare is perhaps the first game of Derry’s Championship campaign that most punters actually expect them to win, having only faced Division One opposition so far this year.

Clare bounced back from a loss against Limerick in the Munster Championship to claim impressive victories against Meath and Roscommon in the All-Ireland qualifiers, although they certainly haven’t stood out as much as Derry.

Derry notched a nine-point victory against Clare earlier this year, and they will be confident of pulling off a similar result after their heroics in the Ulster Championship.

Read More About: Chrissy McKaigue, derry gaa, Rory Gallagher