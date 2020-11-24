Cavan manager Mickey Graham has questioned the need for his side’s All-Ireland semi-final with Dublin to be played at Croke Park.

Graham’s men stunned Donegal on Sunday to become Ulster Senior Football Champions for the first time in 23 years to book a date with the reigning All-Ireland champions.

“We’ll go out and give them a cut” – Man of the Match Thomas Galligan looking ahead to facing Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final @CavanCoBoardGaa #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/t5rak1aMxe — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) November 22, 2020

As per usual, that game is set to take place at Croke Park, but Graham told the Irish Independent that he would like to see the game take place elsewhere.

“With the year that is in it, no crowds allowed in, is there a need to go to it, that’s my point?

“Would a nice neutral venue, somewhere different for a change, be any harm? For Dublin, that’s like their own back garden, they are so used to playing there.

“A lot of our lads would never have been there before, it’s a first time for them and it’s a huge experience for them and it’s definitely a disadvantage for us,” Graham said.

“It’s a little bit daunting”

Cavan’s star player Thomas Galligan also questioned the need for the game to be played in Dublin, admitting it could harm his side’s chances.

“It would probably help us if it was out of Croker,” Galligan said at the GAA’s launch of the All-Ireland series.

“It’s not up to us to make a call on that, the GAA will make a call on that and we’ll play it wherever, like. At this stage we’re meant to be long bet so we’ll go out and give them a go.

“I don’t think anyone would be disappointed if we had to play it in Croker because growing up, that’s exactly where you want to play, against the best team in the country in Croker and if you make it there you’ll make it anywhere.

“I suppose it’s a little bit daunting but it’s also exciting,” Galligan commented.

