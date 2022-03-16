Cathal McShane admits Tyrone would be in ‘much healthier’ place if not for departures

Cathal McShane has admitted that Tyrone would likely be in a much healthier position if not for the departure of six members of their All-Ireland winning panel.

Tyrone have got off to a difficult start in 2022, having lost three, drawn one and won one of their first five Allianz Leagues Division One fixtures and now find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.

The reigning All-Ireland champions‘ performance against Dublin at the weekend was particularly disappointing, as they trailed by nine points by half-time in Omagh, and while they improved in the second half, they never looked like winning.

Tiernan McCann, Mark Bradley, Ronan O’Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy and Lee Brennan have all walked away from the Tyrone panel since they lifted the Sam Maguire last September, which has seemed to have a considerable effect on the side.

McShane was speaking at the launch of the Allianz League Retro Jerseys and admitted that the absence of those players has been felt by those who remained in the Tyrone set-up.

Cathal McShane on the six players who walked away from the Tyrone panel.

“The way I would look at it is some of the lads who stepped away would be very competitive Gaelic footballers and they’ve done a lot for Tyrone over the last number of years,” McShane said.

“Listen, everybody has personal issues in life and different things that they have to deal with and things coming along the way which maybe means you have to step away or you have to do this or that.

“But I’ve no doubt if they had stayed this year that we’d be in a much more healthy position. The competition in the team would have been serious. I’m not saying it’s not now because it is. The talent that we have is next to none, there’s boys pushing each other on.

“But just with that experience that some of those guys had, it definitely would have added to what we’re about this year. No doubt that the guys who may have stepped away last year, they might have even been getting the starting jersey.

“It could have been an option for them to try to show this year that they could push on and get that starting jersey and put Tyrone into an even better place.

“But as I say, things happen in private life that you need to deal with and rightly, so who’s to say that those guys mightn’t be back next year? They’re all good fellas, but again, if they were still on our team it would just make us a dangerous weapon.”

The All-Ireland champions have looked off the pace at times this year.

Every team in the country will be very eager to claim a win against Tyrone of course, seeing as they’re the reigning All-Ireland champions, and Armagh, Donegal and Dublin have achieved that feat in recent weeks.

While Tyrone have looked off the pace at times this year, especially in the first half against both Armagh and Dublin, McShane and co. haven’t been surprised by the intensity that their opposition has brought against them.

“It’s kind of a strange one because I think every game we go out and it’s always a hell for leather type thing with the opposition,” McShane explained.

“Don’t get me wrong, you’re coming in after winning an All-Ireland but every other year too when we go to play the likes of Dublin, Kerry, your Mayos, it’s always extremely difficult. Armaghs, Monaghans, they’re always difficult games.

“Obviously there is a target there on us because we won the championship but again, no matter who we play it’s always going to be a tough game, it’s going to be a battle. That’s just the opposition we face.

“But I guess for us it’s just about focusing on what we can control going forward and giving our best on any given day. It doesn’t matter who the opposition is, we just need to go out and make sure we’re working hard and giving it our all to make sure we come out on the right side of the result.

“It’s been up and down kind of, if you look at it that way. Some games we’ve been good in the first half and in others we haven’t. I think everyone is aware of that, we’ve underperformed in especially two games because of the large gap at half time.

“But different things happen in those games where you’re maybe a man down or the elements, some of the conditions we’ve faced this year to be fair, for every team, it’s been difficult so far.

“We just know that going forward we have to increase the intensity and the energy, just everything needs to be at a higher level. Hopefully that then will put us in a better position.”

Cathal McShane is attempting to rediscover his best form.

McShane is back to being a regular starter for Tyrone, having mainly featured off the bench in last year’s championship after returning from a long-term injury.

The Owen Roe O’Neill’s club man proved to be a very effective impact sub, as he scored crucial goals against Kerry and Mayo in last year’s All-Ireland series, although he doesn’t believe he is back to his best yet.

“Looking at my honest assessment of the games is it’s just getting back in there and trying to get a feel for everything again. Obviously you’re looking at different game plans as well so you’re trying to make sure you’re switched on to all that,” McShane commented.

“But I believe in myself and I work hard, tremendously hard, to make sure I get my best all the time. Don’t get me wrong, I know at the minute that there’s a lot of room for improvement in terms of if I was to compare it to 2019.

“But I knew I wasn’t going to come straight back in and get to the very top. That’s not the way I look at it, it’s going to be slowly and surely, keep going and trust in yourself.

“Once that confidence becomes a factor again then it puts you in a good place. Just keep working hard and trusting in my ability and my team mates around me.”

