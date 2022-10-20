Castlebar Mitchels report alleged child abuse after incident at U17 game

Castlebar Mitchels have reported an incident of alleged child abuse at an U17 Mayo Football Championship game.

Following an appeal made by Westport, Castlebar Mitchels have reported the incident to the Mayo County Board, Connacht GAA, Croke Park and independent child and family agency Tusla.

The Mayo U17A Championship semi-final was abandoned after a Westport official entered the field of play. The person in question originally received a 96-week ban and the club was removed from the competition.

However, that 96-week ban was reduced to just two weeks following an appeal, while Westport were reinstated to the competition.

Castlebar Mitchels have released a statement in response to the findings of the appeal and called for the championship to be halted until all investigations are completed.

Castlebar Mitchels statement.

“Following an incident at a recent U17 Club football semi-final, Castlebar Mitchels believe that there were reasonable grounds for concern relating to child abuse,” the statement reads.

“Castlebar Mitchels prepared a ‘Reported Allegation of Abuse Form’ and this has been submitted to the Mayo County Board, Connacht GAA, Croke Park and Tusla.

“Following on from the abandoned game Castlebar Mitchels were fined €250 for failure to apply for permission to video the game.

“The fine was not appealed and has since been paid. Mayo County Board CCC fined Westport €1000, the Westport official who entered the field received a 96 week ban and the club was removed from the competition.

“Westport appealed this decision to the Appeals Hearing Mayo GAA and following on from the appeal it was announced that they have been reinstated to the competition and the 96-week ban has been reduced to two games.

“Castlebar Mitchels is very disappointed with the recent appeal findings and believe that this is not in keeping with the best interests of child-welfare.

“The club has requested that Mayo GAA does not resume the Under 17A Championship until all investigations are completed.

“The club also requests that Croke Park and the County Board review their current processes and regulations so that they adequately protect underage players and that if an incident like this happens again that it is harshly dealt with.”

𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐨 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟕𝐀 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 Full statement here:https://t.co/Drx6nsVUZY@ExaminerSport @RTEsport @IrishTimesSport @IndoSport pic.twitter.com/qsS8Gph9XA — Castlebar Mitchels GAA (@MitchelsGaa) October 19, 2022

Recent spate of violence at GAA matches.

The GAA have launched an initiative to try to combat acts of violence during matches, following two high-profile incidents of alleged assaults of referees at matches in Wexford and Roscommon.

Wexford GAA have issued a 96-week ban to the mentor involved in the incident, while Roscommon GAA have also proposed a 96-week ban.

