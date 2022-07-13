Caoimhe Costelloe credits influence of youth for Limerick’s change of fortunes

Caoimhe Costelloe has praised the newcomers in Limerick’s camogie squad for getting the county back to an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Limerick endured a tough start to the season, as they suffered four consecutive losses in Division One of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues, which saw them lose their top-flight status.

The Treaty County also endured a difficult start to their championship campaign, as they suffered losses to Galway and Kilkenny, albeit a victory against either of those two heavyweights was always unlikely for Limerick.

Limerick’s Caoimhe Costelloe was reflecting on her county’s start to 2022 after being named as they PwC GPA Player of the Month for June in camogie and admitted that suffering relegation was a bitter pill to swallow.

Caoimhe Costelloe on Limerick’s tough start to 2022.

“There is no doubt that it has been difficult. We went through the league without a victory and ended up getting relegated, that was hard.

“I was there in 2013, when we got out of Division 2, so to lose our senior status in the league was difficult there was no denying that.

“I think we know as a group that there is still plenty quality in Limerick, we have the likes of Rebecca Delee back form injury, she is just such a huge asset for both Limerick camogie and Limerick football.

“We know we still have quality players and it is just a case of giving our younger players time.”

🏆 Introducing the PwC @gaelicplayers Players of the Month for June. 👏 @CorkLGFA's Doireann O'Sullivan

👏 @LimCamogie's Caoimhe Costelloe

👏 @LimCamogie’s Caoimhe Costelloe — PwC Ireland (@PwCIreland) July 7, 2022

The Treaty County’s remarkable turnaround.

Limerick’s fortunes have dramatically improved since their 21-point loss to Kilkenny in the second round of the All-Ireland Championship, as they claimed wins against Offaly, Down and Antrim to book their place in the quarter-final.

While that loss to Kilkenny was a low point for Limerick, their battling defeat to All-Ireland champions Galway gave them hope, and they have now delivered on that potential in spades.

“We played Galway in the first game and we didn’t really know what to expect going into that game given that they’re All-Ireland champions,” Costelloe explained.

“But I’d like to think we gave a pretty good account of ourselves that day and although we didn’t get the win it gave us the belief. We made a few unforced errors and if we could get those right that we could compete with the other teams.

“Obviously the Kilkenny game was hugely disappointing but we learnt a huge amount from that game and it stood to us then in the final three games.

“When you look at our group, anyone could beat anyone and it kind of proved that going into the last day that every game stood for something.

“Whether it was to qualify for a semi-final, or like ourselves, to qualify for a quarter-final and then obviously the relegation play-off as well. We just knew that if we could get ourselves right there’s great resilience in our squad.

“We’ve a lot of young girls who came in this year who hadn’t played at this level before and it took them a couple of games to get used to the pace of it.

“They haven’t looked back at it and they’re young and green and it helps the older ones a little bit because they haven’t been hurt very often.

“So it’s just about sticking together really and that’s what we try to do and we’re in with a chance now so hopefully things can go our way.”

Limerick have exceeded expectations.

Not many would have tipped Limerick to reach an All-Ireland quarter-final after their disappointing league campaign, although Costelloe never lost her belief in the team.

It isn’t often that Limerick reach an All-Ireland quarter-final and Costelloe is determined to enjoy the occasion when they take on Waterford at Semple Stadium this Saturday.

“If you asked me at the start of the championship where I think we’d be, a lot of people probably would have laughed at me if I said that we could get to a quarter-final,” Costelloe said.

“But look, we’re there now and anything can happen at that stage. So we have to get back to training this evening and get ourselves right for and All-Ireland quarter-final because we’ve only been there once since we came up in ‘19.

“So it took us a long time to get back there again. So we’ll enjoy it but we’ll just focus on what we need to do first and then we’ll enjoy the hurling All-Ireland final.”

The Adare woman certainly isn’t struggling to deal with the pressure of an All-Ireland quarter-final on the horizon, and she is also well used to bearing the weight of responsibility as the team’s primary free taker.

“Do I feel pressure? I don’t think so. It’s just another role. Free taker is a role that you get given and you get trusted to do it. It’s no different to the goalie in my opinion or a girl being asked to mark a particular player on the opposition,” Costelloe explained.

“It’s just what you have to do. I try to just take every free as it comes, I don’t try to overthink it or anything like that and just follow the process that I know works for me. The result then will hopefully take care of itself.”

PwC GPA Player of the Month for June in camogie, Caoimhe Costelloe of Limerick, with her award at PwC HQ in Dublin today.

