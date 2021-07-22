Brendan Cummins expects Davy Fitzgerald to step down as Wexford manager

Two-time All Ireland winner Brendan Cummins believes Davy Fitzgerald will leave his role as Wexford manager to look for pastures new.

Wexford crashed out of the All-Ireland hurling championship at the weekend with a loss to Clare, despite a valiant comeback from the Slaneysiders after a disastrous start.

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins was speaking about Fitzgerald’s future on the Irish Independent’s The Throw-In podcast and predicted that the Clare native will seek to take charge of another county.

“Well done to Clare. I’m a Clare man at heart, and I only wish them 100% the best of luck from here, and I mean that with all my heart.” Davy Fitzgerald gives his thoughts after @GaaClare‘s victory over @OfficialWexGAA! pic.twitter.com/cqLKtk2ohf — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) July 17, 2021

‘The issue for Davy is where’s the next challenge for him?’

“No, I don’t expect him to be in charge next year. I suppose the issue for Davy is where’s the next challenge for him?” Cummins said.

“No matter what you say about him, and he obviously is a divisive character in people’s opinions of him, he is absolutely passionate and dedicated to the game of hurling.

“So if there was another slot freed up somewhere in an inter-county job, I think he would take it up and he will go on and everyone would be happy.”

Davy Fitzgerald’s management career to date.

Fitzgerald had a successful playing career with Clare in which he won two All-Ireland’s and three Munster championships, and managed Limerick IT, his local club Sixmilebridge and Tipperary club Nenagh Eire Og while he was still playing.

Following his inter-county retirement in 2008, Fitzgerald took over as Waterford’s senior hurling manager and stayed in charge until 2011, winning one Munster championship in that time.

The Sixmilebridge man then went on to manage his native county Clare and led the Banner county to their first All-Ireland hurling title in 16 years, with a victory against Cork in the 2013 decider.

Fitzgerald became Wexford’s senior manager in 2016, and helped the Slaneysiders to a first Leinster hurling championship title in 15 years against Kilkenny in the 2019 final.

Wexford have suffered early exits from the last two All-Ireland championship’s however, and as Fitzgerald’s contract expires this year, the Clare man may have taken charge of the Slaneysiders for the last time.

Read More About: brendan cummins, davy fitzgerald, wexford gaa