Bernard Flynn suggests that plenty of counties are training despite restrictions

Former Meath footballer Bernard Flynn has said he is shocked that more counties haven’t been caught breaching coronavirus restrictions in order to train.
The Monaghan footballers were recently found to have breached restrictions by partaking in a training session, the fourth county to have been caught doing so, along with Dublin, Cork and Down.
Flynn was speaking to the Irish Examiner about the recent training sessions and admitted that he was surprised that more counties haven’t been caught doing the same.
‘It could galvanise them.’
Dublin have been widely criticised for what appeared to be a supervised, non-contact training session that was attended by at least nine players.
While Dublin manager Dessie Farrell was ultimately suspended for 12 weeks for the training session, despite not actually attending it himself, Flynn believes the punishment may spur the Dublin footballers on.
