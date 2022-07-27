Bernard Flynn disappointed in learning about new Meath manager on social media

Bernard Flynn has expressed his disappointment in learning of Colm O’Rourke’s appointment as Meath’s senior football manager on social media.

The Meath great was in the running to take over from Andy McEntee as his county’s senior football manager, but the position has gone to O’Rourke instead, whom he played with during the ’80s and ’90s.

Meath GAA announced that O’Rourke will be put before county committee for ratification as senior football manager on Monday, which came as news to the public, as well as to Flynn.

Bernard Flynn on the Meath manager appointment.

Flynn took to Twitter to wish O’Rourke luck in the role, while revealing that he was not informed of Meath GAA’s decision before they announced it publicly.

“I sincerely wish Colm and all the lads all the very best going forward,” Flynn tweeted.

“It was disappointing to find out on social media yesterday who the next manager would be, but a massive thank you to my entire back room team for their loyalty efforts and genuine support.”

Colm O’Rourke will lead the Royal County.

O’Rourke had distanced himself from the Meath job just a couple of weeks ago following McEntee’s resignation, although he will now attempt to turn his county’s fortunes around next year.

The Meath great revealed that he had unsuccessfully applied to be Meath’s senior football manager on three occasions, which he indicated had dissuaded him from going for the job for a fourth time, although he has clearly changed his mind.

Meath endured a disappointing 2022, as they failed to secure promotion to Division One of the Allianz Leagues and were knocked out of the All-Ireland Championship in the first round of the qualifiers.

A return to past glories currently looks a way off for Meath, although Derry have shown this year that Division Two counties can have very successful championship campaigns.

