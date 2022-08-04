Bernard Brogan invites Galway’s Shane Walsh to line out for his club

Bernard Brogan has invited Galway’s Shane Walsh to line out for St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh amid his transfer to Dublin club football.

Walsh is attempting to transfer from Kilkerrin/Clonberne in his native Galway to Kilmacud Crokes in time for this year’s Dublin Football Championship, although it has been anything but a smooth move so far.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne chairman Ian Hynes has said the club will fight the transfer “all the way”, although he has softened his stance since then by saying they won’t attempt to stop Walsh from playing football.

The Galway star explained that he is looking to switch club as he now lives and studies in Dublin and is looking forward to the challenge that awaits him at Kilmacud Crokes, who reached the All-Ireland Club Championship final last year.

Bernard Brogan offers a proposal to Shane Walsh.

Former Dublin footballer and St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Rua man Bernard Brogan has another proposal however, as he invited Walsh to line out for his club this year instead.

“We’d love to have you Shane Walsh down in Plunketts, just throwing us into the hat,” Brogan tweeted.

“Myself and Gareth ‘Nesty’ Smith will play one more year if you join! Alan Brogan said he would dust down boots also.”

The situation has provoked quite a reaction.

Brogan’s tweet has added some levity to a situation which is being taken quite seriously by many, as Walsh’s impending transfer has sparked much debate in the GAA world.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne chairman told the Tuam Herald that he has no issue with Walsh and that his club’s grievance is with bigger clubs like Kilmacud Crokes.

“I think we need to emphasis that this isn’t Kilkerrin-Clonberne versus Shane Walsh and his family or anything like that,” Hynes said.

“It’s a small rural club against a really big club in Dublin. This is fully Kilkerrin-Clonberne against the likes of Kilmacud Crokes. We were taking a stance for all the small rural clubs in the country and that’s who we want to stick up for.”

Still, Walsh has been very much in the spotlight due to the story and has been subjected to criticism for his decision.

