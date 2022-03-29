Bernard Brogan finds positives in Dublin’s relegation

Bernard Brogan has looked on the bright side after Dublin’s relegation, saying that playing in Division Two will give them an opportunity to unearth new talent.

Dublin will play in Division Two of the Allianz Leagues for the first time since 2008 next year, as a last-gasp point from Monaghan’s Jack McCarron saw them finish bottom of the first division.

There is still the All-Ireland championship to play for of course, but anything other than lifting the Sam Maguire this July would surely result in Dublin’s worst season in many years.

Former Dublin star Bernard Brogan was speaking on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM and suggested that Dessie Farrell’s side could actually benefit in some ways from playing in the second division.

Bernard Brogan on Dublin’s relegation.

“To be honest, we went to Clones loads of times when I was involved and we never had an easy day. It was actually one of the hardest places in the country to go to for a result,” Brogan said.

“I just think yesterday, we got off to a great start, but then Monaghan really got to grips with it. A couple of goals and the heads went down. But I think the Dublin team rallied well.

“Even though it’s not where Dublin should be, they shouldn’t be in Division Two, but there’s a lot of transition players, there’s a lot of stuff happening in Dublin. Next year at least they’ll have a bit of space to find themselves and find some new players.

“I’m still confident about the championship. I think there’s still loads of players there, there’s a team there that can compete and will compete. Albeit, it’s a terrible, terrible day but it’s not the end of the world.”

Disappointment for our Senior Footballers here in Clones 💙#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/1lkxnsMVc9 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 27, 2022

The All-Ireland Championship awaits.

Dublin do have a great chance to get back on track when they play either Offaly or Wexford in their first game of the Leinster Championship, which could help to build confidence in a team which is seriously lacking in consistency.

Although Dublin will still be favourites to win the Leinster Championship, Kildare will believe they can lift the Delaney Cup for the first time since 2000, having beaten Dessie Farrell’s side in the Allianz Leagues.

The Dubs have won the last 11 Leinster Championships, and defeated Kildare comfortably in last year’s final, although they do look to have regressed significantly since then.

Kildare can take plenty of positives from beating Dublin and Monaghan and drawing with Kerry in the Allianz Leagues, although they did suffer relegation from Division One nonetheless.

