Former Dublin star Bernard Brogan has hit out at critics suggesting that Dublin’s success has come thanks to the county’s financial strength.

Brogan won seven All-Ireland titles during his time with the Dubs and is dismayed by conversations accusing Dublin of ‘financial doping’.

The four-time All-Star was speaking to the Irish Mirror and defended his former side’s legacy, rejecting the notion that their success is tarnished.

“It’s unfortunate that this is the conversation that’s going around one of the greatest teams we’ve ever had, one that will hopefully continue improving the standards by playing in such an exciting, fun and forward-orientated way…all the good things that you want to see.

“It’s just sad that the legacy that this team is building has been clouded by the conversation around money and money-doping,” Brogan said.

‘In the cycle of sport, a team has a period of dominance’

Kerry Gaelic football and Kilkenny hurling teams have had a similar level of success to the current Dublin footballers in the past, dominating the All-Ireland championships for significant periods of time.

Kerry one eight All-Ireland football titles between 1975 and 1986, while Kilkenny won 11 All-Ireland hurling titles between 2000 and 2015.

Brogan pointed out that Dublin have yet to surpass either of those impressive feats and yet, there are those who say the championship is currently intolerably uncompetitive.

“Dublin haven’t even gone past [Kerry and Kilkenny]. Yet there’s talk of a tragedy for football.

“Henry Shefflin won 10 All-Irelands. How many of those Kilkenny hurlers in that period won eight or nine All-Irelands? Look at them now. Kilkenny haven’t won an All-Ireland in five years.

“In the cycle of sport, a team has a period of dominance but then time moves on. Other teams find a way.

“You look at the funding figures and it seems a lot. But Dublin was rightly seen as a special case.

“Leinster Rugby were going into the schools and still are – they run a very professional operation with the IRFU – and other sports were also winning hearts and minds.

“The cost of buying pitches or grounds in the capital in the colossal. Look at the problems Cuala had. It has been difficult for clubs catering for the growing population,” Brogan commented.

Humble beginnings for the Dublin captain

In 2003 a committee was established to rescue GAA in Dublin, as there were fears it would not be able to compete with sports such as football and rugby.

At that time, Dublin had only won one Leinster Football Championship title since 1995 and hadn’t won an All-Ireland title in eight years.

Current Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton started his career with his county in 2001, a particularly dark time for the capital, as Brogan pointed out.

“We hadn’t won a Leinster in five years when he started. Stephen Cluxton never availed of any financial advantage. Money never added to his resolve. He never saw any of it so it never made a difference to him.

“OK, he got a bit of gear off O’Neills in a gear bag, but his resolve then was as strong as it is now. They’ve had to change the game three times because of him.

“He’s not a by-product of any system. Plenty did come through the system but plenty didn’t, like Brian Fenton, Michael Darragh [Macauley], Kevin Mac [McManamon] and myself,” Brogan said.

