Antrim lead the way in Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year

Antrim lead the way in the Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year as seven players from the Saffrons have made the cut.

Five of the six teams who took part in this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup are represented in the team of the year, as hurlers from Antrim, Kerry, Carlow, Offaly and Down feature.

It’s unsurprising that Antrim lead the way with seven players included, as the Ulster county beat Kerry in a thrilling final to secure qualification for next year’s Leinster Hurling Championship.

Four Kerry hurlers feature in the team, along with two from Carlow and one each from Down and Offaly. Meath, who suffered relegation from the Joe McDonagh Cup after five straight defeats are not represented in the team of the year.

GAA president Larry McCarthy congratulates the players.

GAA president Larry McCarthy congratulated the players included while reserving special praise for the thrilling final encounter between Antrim and Kerry.

“The Joe McDonagh Cup once again delivered on its mandate of producing highly competitive, highly entertaining matches and finished with a stunning 5-22 to 4-24, Antrim-Kerry decider at Croke Park,” McCarthy said.

“There was no shortage of impressive displays throughout the campaign, which is reflected in the spread of five counties featuring here.

“It is a great honour for all of those who have been singled out as being worthy of special praise and I know it is an accolade that will be warmly welcomed by your families, clubs and supporters in your county.”

The awards will be presented at a black-tie function at Croke Park on Friday night.

Comhghairdeas to @DNally23 and who has made the Joe Mcdonagh Cup team of the year for 2022. Great year from the @belmont_gaa GAA player. Congratulations from all @Offaly_GAA pic.twitter.com/UyDxJsBlK7 — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) October 19, 2022

Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year.

Ryan Elliot (Antrim) Joe Maskey (Antrim) Gerard Walsh (Antrim) Eoin Ross (Kerry) Fionan Mackessy (Kerry) Eoghan Campbell (Antrim) Mikey Boyle (Kerry) Keelan Molloy (Antrim) David Nally (Offaly) Martin Kavanagh (Carlow) Chris Nolan (Carlow) Daithí Sands (Down) Conal Cunning (Antrim) Pádraig Boyle (Kerry) Ciarán Clarke (Antrim)

