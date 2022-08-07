Four-goal Antrim hero Dervla Cosgrove ‘speechless’ after All-Ireland junior triumph

Antrim’s Dervla Cosgrove was left “nearly speechless” after she scored four goals in her county’s final triumph against Armagh.

Cosgrove was without a doubt the player of the match in the All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship final, as she scored three goals in the space of 90 seconds, before adding a fourth late on.

The Saffrons star also scored two points in a remarkable effort at Croke Park, as Antrim defeated Armagh by a scoreline of 5-5 to 0-14 in an exciting encounter.

Cosgrove was speaking to RTE after the game and gave credit to her team mates for Antrim’s All-Ireland title.

Dervla Cosgrove on Antrim’s Croke Park victory.

“It still hasn’t even sunk in. I’m nearly speechless. We came out here as the underdogs and we’ve just proved ourselves with what we’ve done. It’s just unbelievable,” Cosgrove said.

“We worked on that all week. It was just getting out in front of the player and just driving in straight. Good placed ball… it was more so a team effort.

“It’s unbelievable, so it is. This is our first year really as the junior team and really competing. We came out, three defeats to Armagh, it was sort of in the balance of who was going to come out. But we pushed through and got the win.”

Glen Dimplex Player of the Match Dervla Cosgrove was in ruthless goalscoring form for Antrim in their premier junior final triumph over Armagh.

A big future lies ahead for the youngster.

Cosgrove and Antrim can be delighted with their All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship win today, although both will be aiming for greater triumphs in the future.

Expect to see plenty of Cosgrove playing in the senior championship in the years to come, as she proved today that she is more than capable of making the step up to Antrim’s first-string side.

Antrim failed to make the quarter-finals of this year’s senior championship, although they did comfortably avoid relegation, and the county’s junior championship success shows that there is plenty of talent coming up through the ranks.

