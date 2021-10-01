Former Mayo footballer Andy Moran is reportedly set to become Leitrim’s new senior football manager.

Moran, who retired from inter-county football with Mayo in 2019, is set to take over from Terry Hyland as Leitrim’s new boss, according to the Irish Independent.

The Ballaghaderreen club man helped out with the Mayo U20s team in 2020, before taking the reins at his own club as a joint manager alongside Mike Sloan.

The 37-year-old has never taken charge of a senior inter-county football team before, but looks set to take the plunge for the first time in 2022, and is expected to be ratified by the Leitrim county board on Saturday evening.

Leitrim’s time under Terry Hyland.

Cavan native Hyland found success with Leitrim in his first year in charge in 2019, as he guided them to the Division 4 Allianz League final, which they narrowly lost to Derry.

The Ridge County won promotion to Division 3 in doing so, but were unable to build on their positive league campaign in that year’s All-Ireland Championship, and were knocked out by Clare in round two of the qualifiers.

Leitrim were then relegated from Division 3 of the Allianz League the following year having lost five of their seven matches and were knocked out of that year’s All-Ireland in their first Championship match against Mayo.

Hyland’s side failed to win a match in 2021, losing all three of their Division 4 North fixtures before suffering a 24-point loss to Mayo in the Connacht Championship. Hyland stepped down after three years in charge shortly after that loss.

Andy Moran has a big job on his hands to turn Leitrim around.

Moran will take over a Leitrim side at a low ebb after a winless season in 2021, although expectations of what the Mayo legend can achieve in his first year in charge will be realistic.

Leitirm are used to being underdogs, and certainly don’t have the same resources the likes of Mayo can call upon, as they are the least-populated county in the country, with just over 32,000 inhabitants.

The 2017 All-Stars footballer of the year will be hoping to emulate the success of fellow Mayo man John O’Mahony, who was in charge of Leitrim when they won their last Connacht Championship title in 1994.

