Andy Moran confirmed as Leitrim’s senior football manager

Former Mayo footballer Andy Moran has been confirmed as Leitrim’s senior football manager for 2022.

Moran will take charge of an inter-county team for the first time with Leitirm next year, having previously helped out with Mayo’s U20s as well as acting as a joint manager for his club Ballaghaderreen alongside Mike Sloan.

Sloan will again work alongside Moran as Leitirm’s assistant manager, while former Leitrim players Barry McWeeney and James Glancy will act as selectors.

Leitrim GAA confirmed the news in a statement today, in which they expressed their confidence in Moran’s ability to bring about a year of progress.

Letrim GAA on appointing Andy Moran as senior manager.

“Leitrim GAA, at its Management Meeting last night ratified the appointment of Andy Moran as its Senior Team Manager for 2022,” the statement reads.

“We are delighted to bring the process of selecting a person to lead the County’s Senior Team into competitive action for the 2022 season to a conclusion with the appointment of the former Mayo Senior Footballer to this position.

“We look forward to a year of progress, as we, hopefully, head into a playing season in which normality will have resumed, following the continued Covid pandemic disruption of the 2020/2021 playing seasons.”

Leitrim have struggled during the pandemic.

Former Leitrim manager Terry Hyland got off to a good start in charge of the Ridge County back in 2019, as he guided them to the Divsion 4 league final, earning promotion to Division 3 in doing so.

They had limited success in the All-Ireland Football Championship however, and also struggled in Division 3 in 2020 as they were relegated after losing five of their seven matches.

Leitirm failed to win a match in either the league or the championship this year, which led to Hyland stepping down after three years in charge.

Moran is a young and largely inexperienced manager, but he will be hoping to rejuvenate a county that last won the Connacht Championship in 1994, under fellow Mayo man John O’Mahony.

