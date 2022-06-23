Andy McEntee reflects on attempt to oust him from Meath job

Andy McEntee has reflected on the attempt to oust him as Meath’s senior football manager in October of last year.

McEntee stepped down as Meath boss earlier this month after the Royals’ season was ended by Clare in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers, having first been appointed as his county’s manager in August 2016.

However, there was an attempt by several figures on Meath’s county board to remove him from his position last year, despite a largely positive showing from McEntee’s side in 2021.

The former Meath manager was speaking on the BBC’s The GAA Social podcast and described the attempt to remove him from his position as an attempt by “irrelevant people in the background trying to make themselves relevant.”

Andy McEntee on the attempt to remove him as Meath boss.

“A small group, well, large enough to cause trouble, but a group from within the Meath county board executive obviously felt it was time for a change,” McEntee explained.

“It turned out a vote of eight to seven, a vote of no confidence, if you like. But because I was in a three-year term the county board would have to go back to the clubs, because the clubs had voted on the three-year term in the first place.

“I have to say, the vast majority and the important people on the county board had my back all the way through the six years.

“Conor Tormey was the first chairman, Peter O’Halloran – a long-term friend of mine and someone that I grew up with and played with absolutely had my back, and John Kavanagh likewise.

“But you had a group of irrelevant people in the background trying to make themselves relevant, if I’m being brutally honest. So they made this decision and it shook everybody, to be perfectly honest.

“It went to the clubs and it was a fairly comprehensive vote in our favour.”

“You just never know what’s going through people’s heads” 💬 Former @MeathGAA manager Andy McEntee opens up on the impact of losing his brother Shane. — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) June 21, 2022

The Royals are in the hunt for a new manager.

McEntee saw out his second term as Meath manager, but confirmed earlier this month that he would not be seeking a third spell in charge of his native county.

Although McEntee had mostly positive things to say about his time in charge of Meath it certainly wasn’t all plain sailing, as he was subjected to online abuse, and also received abusive letters to his house, according to his son Shane.

Meath’s county board will look to appoint a new manager ahead of next season, with the likes of Colm O’Rourke already ruling himself out of the running.

