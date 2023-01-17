Andrew Dunphy confident in youth pushing Dublin on in 2023

Andrew Dunphy is just one of a number of young players who are pushing for a key role for Dublin under new manager Micheál Donoghue.

Still just 22 years old, Dunphy got plenty of game time for his county in last year’s Leinster Hurling Championship, although it was a year that ended in disappointment for Dublin despite an impressive win against Wexford.

Manager Mattie Kenny called time on his stint in charge of Dublin following defeat to his native Galway, and fellow Galwegian Donoghue has taken the reins for the next three years.

It’s early days as of yet under Donoghue, with Dublin recording a win over Antrim and a defeat against Galway in their opening two Walsh Cup games.

Dunphy is encouraged by what he has seen in his brief time under Donoghue so far however, despite 10 members of last year’s panel stepping away for 2023.

“There’s a good panel in there at the moment, and plenty of competition for places. It’s the environment you want to be involved in,” Dunphy said.

“There still is a good few lads in there that have plenty of experience but there are young lads coming through as well, which is great to see. Everyone’s pushing each other on and that’s only going to do us well. It’s great to have that competition.”

Some images from Parnell Park on Saturday evening, as our Senior Hurlers took on Galway in Round 2 of the Walsh Cup 👕 📸 Pics thanks to @Lpj9Lundy. #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/BzzJoEWoz9 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 16, 2023

Leinster Championship triumph with Dublin U20s.

Dunphy is just one of several members on the Dublin senior panel who reached considerable heights with the U20s squad not too long ago, as he captained his county to a Leinster Championship triumph in June 2021.

Although Dublin were narrowly beaten by Cork in the All-Ireland final the following month, that impressive run has imbued the players involved with plenty of self belief.

“I think there’s always been a belief there and you wouldn’t be scared going out against a team, you have to make an account of yourself. The team itself needs to perform. It’s not necessarily on who you’re playing,” Dunphy explained.

“But that’s definitely a factor, the young lads would have taken great confidence out of beating Galway in a Leinster final at U20 naturally gives you that little boost when you win those big games.

“They are pressure scenarios so when you come out on top there it does give you that little bit of confidence.”

Andrew Dunphy isn’t dwelling on past disappointments.

While Dunphy enjoyed great success with Dublin’s U20s team in 2021, the following year in senior inter-county hurling did not go as well as he would have hoped.

Dublin were well placed to escape the Leinster Championship after an encouraging victory against Wexford, but subsequent defeats to Kilkenny and Galway meant that the Dubs’ inter-county campaign ended in May.

The 22-year-old has moved on from that disappointment however, and he believes it is important for his team mates to do the same as Dublin look to enjoy a successful 2023.

“You can’t dwell on the past too much. You just have to look forward to the championship this year and maybe at this stage of the year you wouldn’t look that far ahead,” Dunphy stressed.

“You’re just trying to take it week by week and that’s how you get consistent. Don’t look too far ahead and don’t dwell in things in the past too much. If you played last week it’s about what I can do to improve my game this week.

“That’s how you build consistency and you have to be consistent across the board with the way the Leinster Championship is now.

“I wouldn’t dwell on the past too much, I just have to go into the championship well prepared and give an account of yourself.”

Andrew Dunphy on the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Dunphy started for Dublin in their Walsh Cup clash against Galway on Saturday, although he also has one eye on the Fitzgibbon Cup, as DCU begin their campaign against Mary Immaculate College next Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has already made the break through at inter-county level, although he is well aware that playing in the Fitzgibbon Cup can give other players the opportunity to make the step up.

“It’s great for lads who are trying to break onto an inter-county panel because it’s at a standard that’s just below that,” Dunphy commented.

“You’re getting great exposure because you’re marking inter-county lads who could be from Kilkenny, Wexford, Carlow, or lads down in Munster. You’re forced to get up to that standard, even if you’re not involved with your county.

“You could go to 20 to 22 [years old] playing with your college, and then you a call up to inter-county, at least you’ve been able to play at that standard, and you’re up to it.”

