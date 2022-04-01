Another All-Ireland winner walks away from Tyrone panel ahead of championship

Paul Donaghy has become the seventh Tyrone player to have walked away from his county’s panel after winning last year’s All-Ireland Football Championship.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Donaghy has joined six All-Ireland winning teammates; Tiernan McCann, Mark Bradley, Ronan O’Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy and Lee Brennan, in opting out of Tyrone’s panel.

The Dungannon Thomas Clarkes club man made his senior debut for Tyrone just last year in the Allianz Leagues and came off the bench in the Red Hands’ All-Ireland final triumph against Mayo.

Paul Donaghy made his senior debut for Tyrone last year.

Donaghy has made several appearances for Tyrone in this year’s league campaign, but hasn’t featured in the last two games against Mayo and Kerry, and is now unlikely to play again for his county again this year.

While Donaghy isn’t a frequent starter for Tyrone, his departure will come as a blow to Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher’s side, who have lost a considerable amount of strength in depth this year.

Tyrone star Cathal McShane was speaking last month about the departures from the county’s panel and admitted that the side would be in a “much more healthy position” had they decided to stay on.

Jubilant Scenes here in Killarney Tyrone retain Division 1 status pic.twitter.com/GSHJuP9fPf — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) March 27, 2022

Cathal McShane on his county’s departures.

“Listen, everybody has personal issues in life and different things that they have to deal with and things coming along the way which maybe means you have to step away or you have to do this or that,” McShane said.

“But I’ve no doubt if they had stayed this year that we’d be in a much more healthy position. The competition in the team would have been serious. I’m not saying it’s not now because it is. The talent that we have is next to none, there’s boys pushing each other on.

“But just with that experience that some of those guys had, it definitely would have added to what we’re about this year. No doubt that the guys who may have stepped away last year, they might have even been getting the starting jersey.”

Tyrone’s fortunes have improved significantly since McShane’s comments, as they claimed wins against Mayo and Kerry to retain their Allianz Leagues Division One status, although his point still very much stands.

