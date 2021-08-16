All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone to go ahead

The GAA have announced that the All-Ireland football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone will go ahead on the August 28.

The game was originally due to go ahead yesterday on August 15 but following a number of covid cases in the Tyrone squad, the game was rescheduled for August 21.

However, Tyrone announced last week that they would still be unable to field a team for the new date, and said that they would have to pull out of the match with “deep regret” if the game was not postponed for a second time.

The GAA have now confirmed that the game has been postponed for a second time to allow Tyrone to compete, with the game now set to take place on Saturday August 28.

The #GAA can confirm that the second All Ireland SFC semi-final will take place on Saturday August 28 — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 15, 2021

GAA statement on the postponement of the semi-final.

“Following receipt of additional medical information from Tyrone GAA and subsequent deliberations with the relevant parties today, the GAA can confirm arrangements for the concluding stages of the 2021 Football Championship,” the statement read.

“The second semi-final involving Kerry and Tyrone will now take place on Saturday August 28 with the winners proceeding to a final meeting with Mayo two weeks later on September 11.

“This revised schedule has been finalised with the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.

“The GAA would like to acknowledge the co-operation of all of the counties still involved in the championship and it looks forward to working with the government to finalise these arrangements.

“Times for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.”

Tyrone thank Kerry for their co-operation.

The Tyrone county board has welcomed the decision and has also thanked Kerry GAA for their co-operation in allowing the game to be rescheduled for a second time.

The All-Ireland final, which was originally due to take place on August 29, has also been pushed back a further week due to the postponement of the semi-final, and will now take place on Saturday, September 11.

That means that Mayo, who sealed their place in the final with a thrilling victory against Dublin on Saturday, won’t have played for four weeks by the time they take on either Tyrone or Kerry in the final.

