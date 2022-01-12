All-Ireland Football final tops list of Ireland’s most-watched sporting events of 2021

The All-Ireland Football Championship final was Ireland’s most-watched sporting event of 2021, according to the official TAM Ireland/Nielsen figures.

Tyrone’s triumph against Mayo at Croke Park was watched by just under 945,000 viewers on RTE 2, which puts it second in the list of the most-watched Irish TV broadcasts in 2021.

The All-Ireland Football decider was a distant second however, as over 1.7 million viewers tuned in to watch The Late Late Toy Show on RTE 1.

Last year’s All-Ireland Football final was the most-viewed sporting event of 2020, as Dublin’s win against Mayo drew 876,000 viewers, which put it fifth in the list of all TV programmes.

Dublin’s semi-final meeting with Mayo this in 2021 also made the top 10, as 731,000 viewers watched the Connacht champions claim an upset victory against their fierce rivals.

Euro 2020 and Six Nations gets big numbers.

The Euro 2020 final between Italy and England was the third most-watched broadcast on Irish television last year, as just over 941,ooo viewers watched the Azzurri break England hearts.

England’s semi-final win against Denmark was the third most-viewed sporting event, and in fourth overall, while the Republic of Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Portugal in a Fifa World Cup qualifier is in 16th place overall.

Ireland’s 13-15 loss against France in the second round of the Six Nations was the most-viewed rugby match last year, and in sixth place overall, as just over 798,000 viewers tuned into Virgin Media One.

The men in green’s win against England in the last round of the Six Nations has also made the top 10, as almost 783,000 viewers watched Ireland finish their championship on a high note.

The All-Ireland Hurling final between Limerick and Cork was the ninth most-viewed programme on Irish television last year. The top 50 can be seen here.

Top 50 TV Programmes for 2021 released https://t.co/z0UAjmi9BD — TAMIreland (@TAM_Ireland) January 12, 2022

Check out the top 10 most-viewed programmes on Irish TV in 2021.

1. The Late Late Toy Show / RTE 1 / 26.11.2021 / 1,707,800

2. All-Ireland Football final Tyrone vs Mayo / RTE 2 / 11.09.2021 / 944,600

3. Uefa Euro 2020 final Italy vs England / RTE 2 / 11.07.2021 / 941,300

4. Uefa Euro 2020 semi-final England vs Denmark /RTE 2 / 07.07.2021 / 888,800

5. Oprah with Meghan and Harry / RTE 2 / 08.03.2021 / 836,500

6. Six Nations Ireland vs France / Virgin Media One / 14.02.2021 / 798,400

7. RTE News: Six One / RTE 1 / 05.01.2021 / 798,200

8. Six Nations Ireland vs England / Virgin Media One / 20.03.2021 / 782,600

9. All-Ireland Hurling Final Limerick vs Cork / RTE 2 / 22.08.2021 / 774,200

10. All-Ireland Football semi-final Dublin vs Mayo / RTE 2 / 14.08.2021 / 731,400

