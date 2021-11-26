Alan Brogan stresses the difficulties Dessie Farrell had in taking over from Jim Gavin

Alan Brogan believes Dessie Farrell now has an opportunity to put his own stamp on Dublin ahead of his third season in charge.

Farrell succeeded one of the most successful managers in the history of Gaelic football in Jim Gavin back in 2020, and won the All-Ireland Football Championship durinh his first year in charge of Dublin.

The Dubs’ six-year-long reign as All-Ireland champions came to an end at the hands of Mayo in this year’s semi-final however, with Tyrone going on to lift the Sam Maguire in September.

Former Dublin star Brogan told the Irish Independent that he now believes Farrell has the opportunity to mould his own team two years on from Gavin’s departure.

“Dessie now has an opportunity to really put his own stamp on it. If you are looking at it objectively, he took over Jim Gavin’s Dublin team and he had to tread very softly,” Brogan said.

“It was very difficult to make changes and why make any wholesale change? Now he has that opportunity to make a few changes as he sees fit.

“Last season is maybe no harm over the course of those careers to experience lows, same as we did in the noughties. It worked out well for me in the end so it is very difficult for me to have any bad memories.

“You might not think it but mentally you can become exhausted by it and maybe mentally guys just needed that loss to reassess, and as Brian Fenton said, come back stronger again next year.”

2022 is shaping up to be the hardest championship to call in years.

Dublin will of course be confident that they can retake the All-Ireland crown in 2022, but next year’s championship looks set to be the most difficult to predict in a long time.

It had been hard to look past Dublin adding to their medal collection in recent years, but many had actually tipped Kerry to lift the All-Ireland for the first time since 2014 in September.

Most believed that either Dublin or Kerry would reign supreme, but both Mayo and Tyrone ultimately upset the odds by beating the two giants of the game at the semi-final stage.

Dublin and Kerry will again be the two favourites to win the All-Ireland next year, but they have been proven to be far from invincible.

