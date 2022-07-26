Aidan O’Shea details scuffle with David Clifford which got him black carded

Aidan O’Shea has revealed that David Clifford was stunned that he was shown a black card after an on-field shuffle between the two.

O’Shea was sent to the sin bin late on in the first half after a brief incident with Clifford which saw both men end up on the ground, with the referee clearing deeming that the Mayo man was responsible.

Mayo dealt with the black card well as they actually outscored Kerry by two points to one while O’Shea was in the sin bin, although the Kingdom eventually ran out as comfortable eight-point winners.

The Mayo stalwart was speaking at a Smaller Fish GAA podcast live show and revealed that even Clifford couldn’t work out why O’Shea had been sent to the sin bin.

Aidan O’Shea on his scuffle with David Clifford.

“I was looking to see where my man was for the kick out, because I think we either just kicked a wide or kicked a point, so I went to get in and press the kick out,” O’Shea started.

“Clifford’s coming back and he just gives me a dunt of a shoulder, no big deal. So I just give him a dunt of a shoulder back and the two of us end up grabbing each other and going down to the ground.

“Clifford was actually getting up and walking away and he was like, ‘Nothing in it ref, nothing in it,’ and wanders off down the field. I was like, ‘There’s certainly nothing fucking in it.’ I couldn’t believe the referee called me over.

“Anyway, he called me over and gave me a black card and I said, ‘For what?’ He didn’t give me a reason but I hear that somebody said it was for foul language.

“There was no foul language but there was a lot of foul language when I went over the sideline and gave it to the sideline official. Oisín and Rob told me afterwards that Clifford went in and said, ‘That’s a fucking joke, I went after him. Anyway, we’ll take it.'”

Clifford’s like ‘nothing in it ref, nothing in it’ and he wonders off down the field. Aidan O’Shea remembers his run in with David Clifford that got him a black card in the quarter final@benettimenswear Full show https://t.co/b6YppcdVjB pic.twitter.com/zYCfFLEK9m — Smaller Fish GAA (@SmallerFishGAA) July 22, 2022

The Kerry star was at his brilliant best that day.

Clifford looked to be really struggling with an injury in the early stages of the match against Mayo, but he ultimately overcame any pain he was experiencing to score a goal and three points.

The Fossa club man went on to score six points against Dublin in the semi-final and eight points against Galway in the final, to become an All-Ireland champion for the first time.

Clifford is expected to win the All-Stars footballer of the year award for the first time for his efforts, and at the age of 23, it is likely he will pick up plenty more team and individual accolades in the years to come.

Read More About: aidan o'shea, david clifford, kerry gaa, mayo gaa