AFL star Mark O’Connor reveals how close he was to making senior Kerry debut

Geelong Cats star Mark O’Connor has revealed that he came agonisingly close to making his senior debut for Kerry back in 2020.

O’Connor, an underage player for Kerry, left Ireland for Australia in 2016 to take up a rookie contract with Geelong and has been playing for the club ever since in the AFL.

As a result, O’Connor has never played at senior level for Kerry, although he certainly has the talent required and came agonisingly close to lining out for his native county in 2020.

O’Connor was speaking on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s Smaller Fish podcast and revealed that he would have played for Kerry in 2020 had Cork not dumped them out of the Munster Championship.

Mark O’Connor on almost making his senior Kerry debut.

“Yeah, it nearly all came together for me that year,” O’Connor revealed.

“I kind of thought that was the year, I was like, ‘This is it, I can’t believe this is happening for me.’ I got home and I had to do another few days in quarantine.

“I remember watching it with my family, Kerry and Cork, again like horrific weather. But I was kind of giggling towards the end, I was like, ‘Lovely, this is huge. This is finally about to happen for me.’

“Then that [Mark Keane’s goal] happened. Nobody spoke and everybody just looked at me and I didn’t know where to look or what to do. I was like, ‘That is just heartbreaking.'”

The Kerryman has been excelling Down Under.

O’Connor made his debut for Geelong in 2017 and has become a key player for the Cats in recent years, having played 65 games in the AFL.

The Kerry native isn’t the only Irishman playing his football with Geelong, as Laois underage footballer Zach Tuohy also joined the Cats in 2017, having started his AFL career with Carlton.

Funnily enough, Mark Keane, the Cork player whose late goal prevented O’Connor’s senior Kerry debut, also spent time in the AFL with Collingwood but has now returned to Ireland on a full-time basis.

Kerry supporters might hope that O’Connor follows suits, although the 25-year-old hasn’t given any indication that he will leave the AFL any time soon.

