Aussie Rules great warns AFL clubs to be cautious about signing Conor McKenna

Aussie Rules great Nathan Buckley has warned AFL clubs to be cautious about signing Tyrone’s Conor McKenna.

In another personnel loss to Tyrone, it has been widely reported that McKenna is set to quit Gaelic football in order to return to Australia, with a number of AFL clubs thought to be interested.

McKenna played for Essendon in the AFL between 2015 and 2020, but returned home to play for his county and won an All-Ireland title with Tyrone in 2021.

Collingwood legend Nathan Buckley was speaking on SEN Radio and warned interested clubs that McKenna may not be returning to Australia on a long-term basis.

Nathan Buckley on Conor McKenna.

“What I need to say about the Irish boys – and it’s not all of them and this is tarring them with the brush a little bit – but it’s a little bit like the international BBL [Big Bash League] guys, how long are you going to be here?” Buckley said.

“Because they decide that they’re going to come over for a couple of years … and they do get homesick and then they want to get home because they can play a professional sport over there.

“There is a little bit of picking and choosing that happens – it would be buyer beware for me. If Conor McKenna has been here and then gone home and then wants to come back out again, there’s a little bit of in and out that happens with the Irish boys.”

Former Bomber Conor McKenna looks set for a return to the AFL after a season back in Ireland.@CalTwomey has the details.https://t.co/Kq6b7F4nIu — AFL (@AFL) August 28, 2022

Another blow for Tyrone.

News of McKenna’s imminent return to Australia has come as another blow to Tyrone, after seven players who were on the county’s panel in 2021 walked away ahead of this year’s championship.

Tyrone came up well short of defending their All-Ireland crown this year as they were knocked out in the first round of the qualifiers by Armagh, as they struggled to replace those who left the panel.

While McKenna has only spent the last two years with Tyrone, he played a crucial role in their All-Ireland success in 2021, and his absence will be a great loss.

