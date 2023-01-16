Adrian Mullen lauds togetherness of Ballyhale ahead of All-Ireland final

Adrian Mullen has lauded the togetherness of Ballyhale Shamrocks ahead of another All-Ireland final for the Kilkenny club.

Ballyhale Shamrocks will face Dunloy Cú Chulainn’s of Antrim this Sunday, where the Kilkenny side will aim to become All-Ireland Club Hurling champions for a record ninth time.

A last-gasp goal from Harry Ruddle saw Ballygunner triumph over Ballyhale in last year’s All-Ireland final, although Mullen and co. are back in the decider again after exacting revenge on the Waterford club in the semi-final.

While Ballyhale are expected to triumph on Sunday and add to their remarkable trophy haul, Mullen stressed that the team are paying little attention to the favourites tag.

“We’d never look into who’s favourites, and who’s not. Especially this time of year, any team could beat anyone on any given day. We know that we have serious opposition ahead of us,” Mullen said.

“Dunloy are a team who’ve won four of the last five Antrim county titles. They’ve beaten very good teams along the way to this All-Ireland. You have Slaughtneil, St Thomas’, who we’ve struggled to beat in the last couple of years.

“We’re expecting a huge challenge, and if we’re not 100 per cent ready mentally going into the game, we’re going to be caught, simple as.”

Adrian Mullen pays tribute to the Ballyhale community.

A tiny village in Kilkenny, Ballyhale is a close-knit community where hurling is of the utmost importance, something which Mullen and his team mates are very aware of.

“We’ve lost a few soldiers along the way over the last few years. They definitely motivate you on the pitch,” Mullen said of Ballyhale locals who have passed away in recent times.

“We see after winning, the happiness that it brings those families, the whole community, the teammates, the people who are related to those people on the team.

“It’s just about bringing a bit of joy to them, seeing a smile on their face. It’s really rewarding, and it does motivate us.

“In the good and bad times, we come together as a club. It makes you stronger as a club, as a community. That’s what we do on the pitch, we come together. Whatever challenge or obstacle is in front of us, we’ll try to overcome it together.

“If we come out on the right side of it, that’s a good thing; if we come out on the wrong side of it, we’ll regroup, come together, and accept that result as a team.”

New Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng.

Brian Cody brought his remarkable 24-year-long stint as Kilkenny manager to an end last year, with Derek Lyng the man to replace who many regard as hurling’s greatest manager.

As Mullen has been busy with Ballyhale in recent times he hasn’t linked up with the Kilkenny squad yet, and is thankful that Lyng is allowing him to focus on club duties for the time being.

“To be honest I haven’t been near the set-up at the moment. I’ve just spoken to Derek on the phone once or twice is all,” Mullen revealed.

“In fairness to Derek he’s been sound about it, he’s letting us concentrate on the club first and then he’ll see us after the club campaign.

“Obviously, there’ll be differences because they’re two different men [Cody and Lyng]. They probably have their own approaches and their own values and standards to meet.

“A change is going to bring a new element to it. As we all know sometimes change can be a good thing and hopefully it will be good for us.”

Adrian Mullen on the Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with DCU.

Mullen won’t have much time to celebrate if Ballyhale do win the All-Ireland final this Sunday, as he plans to get straight back into action just three days later in DCU’s opening Fitzgibbon Cup fixture against Mary Immaculate College.

Although the youngster hasn’t trained with DCU yet due to his club commitments, he is taking the upcoming Fitzgibbon Cup campaign very seriously and spoke highly of the competition.

“The Fitzgibbon is a hugely enjoyable experience and something I love being involved in as a player,” Mullen commented.

“You get to play with players that you’re probably playing against most of the time and it’s definitely something special to be involved in. It’s a tricky one to handle but I suppose it’s possible to handle in the right way.

“You probably just need good communication between the managers and the players for all the teams you’re involved in. I’m sure they could work something out. I’m looking forward to being involved with DCU and playing a bit of Fitzgibbon.”

Between Ballyhale, DCU and Kilkenny, Mullen has played a lot of hurling in the past 12 months, although he insists he has no intention of slowing down.

“I’m 22 years of age. I wouldn’t want to be feeling fatigued yet,” Mullen said.

“Once you manage it well, stay in contact with the management teams and the strength and conditioning teams, you’ll be able to manage all the load. I feel good. I’m ready to go for 2023.”

