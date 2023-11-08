Pundit Preview: Players to watch in the Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship

After some dramatic county finals, focus now turns immediately to the battle for the Leinster Championship, which opens at the quarter-final stage on November 12.

Na Fianna will make the trip to Mullingar where they will face the Westmeath Champions Raharney who won their eleventh title this year.

The Dublin champions will be hoping that the Currie brothers, central to their county success can help their maiden voyage in Leinster one to remember.

Raharney on the other hand ,will look to the likes of Killian Doyle who hit 1-11 in their dramatic county final win over Lough Lene Gaels.

Leinster Quarter Final Week 🟡🔵 Na Fianna vs. Raharney, Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday 12th November!

O’Loughlin Gaels will make the short trip to Netwatch Cullen Park where they will face off against Carlow’s kingpins Mount Leinster Rangers.

The Carlow champions collected their eleventh County since 2006, defeating St. Mullins in the final. Rangers will now hope to emulate their Leinster success in 2013.

Key to them will be full-forward Chris Nolan, midfielder Kevin McDonald and centre-back Diarmuid Byrne.

Leinster Championship: Ones to watch.

Meanwhile, O’Loughlin Gaels will be looking to their Kilkenny stars Huw Lawlor, Mikey Butler and Paddy Deegan to lead the way.

O’Moore Park in Portlaoise will be the home venue for Camross who face Kildare champions Naas.

Fresh off of their fifth Kildare triumph in a row, Naas will fancy themselves against the Laois champions after they reached the semi-final stage last year, losing to eventual all-Ireland winners Ballyhale Shamrocks.

However, Camross will too having stormed to victory in the Laois decider. Key to Camross will be Tomas Keys and Joe Phelan while Jack Sheridan and Brian Byrne will be instrumental for the Kildare men.

The last quarter-final will see Naomh Éanna of Wexford at home to Offaly champions Kilcormac Killoughey.

The Wexford side have won only their second county title and were inspired by Wexford stars Conor McDonald and Cathal Dunbar.

The Offaly champions won their fifth title this year, dethroning holders Shinrone in the process.

Within their ranks is star boy Adam Screeney, U20 captain Charlie Mitchell and experienced forward Conor Mahon.

The winning teams will then move on to the semi-final stage set two weeks later on 25 November.

Fixtures:

Naomh Éanna (Wexford) vs Kilkormac-Killoughy (Offaly)12/11/2023 1.30pm

Raharney (Westmeath) vs Na Fianna (Dublin) 12/11/2023 2pm

Camross (Laois) vs Naas (Kildare) 12/11/2023 3pm

Mount Leinster (Carlow) vs O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) 12/11/2023 3:30pm