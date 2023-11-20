Antrim GAA hope new facilities can take them to the next level

This could bring Antrim GAA to the next level…

Gaelic Games in Antrim have always had to fight harder to be heard: from the fog of war during the Troubles to being without a county ground for young Gaels to aspire to play in for over a decade.

The fact that the Saffron county continues to play at the highest level of hurling is a testament to the hard work of volunteers and players. Arguably Ireland’s forgotten hurling power base, with new state-of-the-art facilities the future looks brighter than ever.

News of Ireland hosting games in Euro 2028 finally appears to have put to bed the Casement Park saga which had dragged on since 2012.

The new £168 million stadium is set to host games as early as 2027 and will finally provide West Belfast and Ulster as a whole with a state-of-the-art modern showcase GAA stadium.

‘We are not Kilkenny, we are not Galway, but by God we’re trying!’ See a taster snipet from a video promoting our brand new Antrim GAA High Performance Centre, which will be officially opened at Dunsilly on Saturday afternoon. Video by @JeromeQuinn & @MQ_Video. #SaffronRising pic.twitter.com/0DeqLz5uUw — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) November 16, 2023

New Antrim high performance centre.

On top of that, last week week came the announcement of the official opening f the county’s new high-performance centre in Dunsilly near Antrim town.

“This will bring Antrim GAA to the next level,” said Tony Shivers of the project committee. “We’re not Kilkenny or Galway but my god we are trying.”

This project highlights the work being done at ground level to develop elite codes in GAA.

The £500,000 project was mainly funded by the Saffron Business Forum – one of the main fundraising wings of Antrim GAA.

A further £50,000 was raised by the Casement Park Social Club, with a grant of £85,000 being provided by the GAA.