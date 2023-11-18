A look ahead to the Ulster Club Hurling Championship

Ulster Hurling Championship Preview

The Ulster Hurling championship is short and sweet by nature.

In a province dominated by Gaelic football, its hurling nurseries continue to produce outstanding talents that continue to light up the club championships.

This weekend the title holders of Antrim, Derry, and Down will enter the competition, hoping to emerge victorious into the All-Ireland series.

The draw this year sees Antrim champions Ruari Óg Cushendall take on Down’s Portaferry for a place in the final against Derry victors Slaughtneil.

Men from the Glens.

The men from the Glens secured their fifteenth Antrim title after an enthralling one-point win over Loughiel Shamrocks.

They now go in search of their twelfth ulster championship, which they last won in 2018.

Portaferry on the other hand emerged from Down with their twenty-third title.

They are hoping to reach the decider for the first time since 2014 when they had their first and only Ulster victory.

The key for Cushendall will be Antrim legend Neil McManus, the McNaughton brothers, and Ryan McCambridge.

Meanwhile, for the Mourne men Tom McGratten, and Barry Trainor will be central to their chances of success.

The victor will go on to play Slaughtneil in the decider two weeks later on December 3.

Ulster Club Hurling Championship fixtures.

Sunday 19th November

Ruairi Og (Antrim) V Ballycran/Portaferry (Down) at Box-It Athletic Grounds (4.00pm)

Sunday 3rd December

Slaughtneil (Derry) V Ruairí Óg/Portaferry