Tributes Pour In For Cork Footballer Kieran O’Connor, Who Has Passed Away Aged 41

Tributes have been pouring in for former Cork footballer Kieran O’Connor, who died on Wednesday at the age of 41.

O’Connor passed away following a long battle with cancer. The 2010 All-Ireland winner was diagnosed with rare bone cancer Ewing’s Sarcoma in October 2017.

O’Connor’s career saw him win three Munster SFC medals as well as reach the 2007 and 2009 All-Ireland finals before eventually taking the Sam Maguire to the Rebel County in 2010.

The Aghada club man is survived by his wife Sinéad and children Isabelle, Ava and James.

Tributes have been pouring in for O’Connor ever since the tragic news was confirmed by his beloved club.

“It was with great sadness that we learned of Kieran’s death today. He was a tower of strength on the field of play, and showed that same strength of character and courage in dealing with his illness over the past few years,” said Cork County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy.

“He will be an unimaginable loss to his family, and on behalf of all in Cork GAA, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Kieran’s wife Sinéad, their three children, Isabelle, Ava and James, and also to his parents Pat and Mary, sister Aisling and brothers Patrick and John Paul.

“Our condolences also to his club, Aghada, his wonderful friends who did so much to support the family throughout Kieran’s illness, and all who mourn his loss.”

My deepest sympathies to the O’Connor Family with the sad passing of Kieran. Kieran won an All Ireland in 2010. He showed incredible courage on & off the field. Too young to go at 41. RIP Kieran O’Connor a great man, a great Cork Footballer @RTEgaa @officialgaa — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) July 16, 2020

Tragic news to hear about the passing of Kieran O’Connor, deepest condolences to his family! RIP🙏 — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) July 15, 2020

So sad to hear the news of Kieran O’Connor. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Rest in Peace. — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler) July 15, 2020

Very sad news, with the passing of Cork’s Kieran O'Connor.

Straight down the centre and a defence splitting pass.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis pic.twitter.com/fS5Vzt2MxX — Ray Boyne (@AnalysisGaa) July 15, 2020

Extremely sad news that we loose our great friend today Kieran.His fight , strength and drive won’t ever be forgotten.Deepest sympathies to his family and friends. https://t.co/2NdwETXdQV — Eoin Cadogan (@cads3) July 15, 2020

Cork GAA would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of All Ireland medal winner Kieran O’ Connor RIP. https://t.co/Q32bcm3HhS https://t.co/vpEMG4KhDA pic.twitter.com/xYsKfeKKsT — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) July 15, 2020