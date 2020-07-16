Home GAA Tributes Pour In For Cork Footballer Kieran O’Connor, Who Has Passed Away Aged 41

Tributes Pour In For Cork Footballer Kieran O’Connor, Who Has Passed Away Aged 41

Darragh Murphy July 16, 2020

Tributes have been pouring in for former Cork footballer Kieran O’Connor, who died on Wednesday at the age of 41.

O’Connor passed away following a long battle with cancer. The 2010 All-Ireland winner was diagnosed with rare bone cancer Ewing’s Sarcoma in October 2017.

O’Connor’s career saw him win three Munster SFC medals as well as reach the 2007 and 2009 All-Ireland finals before eventually taking the Sam Maguire to the Rebel County in 2010.

The Aghada club man is survived by his wife Sinéad and children Isabelle, Ava and James.

Tributes have been pouring in for O’Connor ever since the tragic news was confirmed by his beloved club.

“It was with great sadness that we learned of Kieran’s death today. He was a tower of strength on the field of play, and showed that same strength of character and courage in dealing with his illness over the past few years,” said Cork County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy.

“He will be an unimaginable loss to his family, and on behalf of all in Cork GAA, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Kieran’s wife Sinéad, their three children, Isabelle, Ava and James, and also to his parents Pat and Mary, sister Aisling and brothers Patrick and John Paul.

“Our condolences also to his club, Aghada, his wonderful friends who did so much to support the family throughout Kieran’s illness, and all who mourn his loss.”

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Darragh Murphy

Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.