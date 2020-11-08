 Close sidebar

“I’m just grateful to be out there playing for Cork” – MOTM Sean Powter on dramatic win over Kerry

by Darragh Murphy
It’s hard not to wonder about the kind of celebrations we’d have witnessed if fans were present for Cork’s dramatic victory over Kerry in Sunday’s Munster SFC semi-final.

Even without supporters at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the passion was palpable when Mark Keane popped up with a last-gasp goal to send Cork into the final.

Sean Powter was named Man of the Match after the 1-12 to 0-13 victory for the Rebel County and his post-match interview was a combination of relief, delight and pride.

“It’s just incredible,” Powter told RTE. “We knew what Kerry were about and we knew what we were about. We just felt today, with everything, that we had the beating of them. I’m just speechless. I’m just so proud of my lads. We just gave it absolutely everything out there.

“It’s just surreal, to be honest. No one expected us to win.

“It’s been a long road for me personally.

“I’m just grateful to be out there playing for Cork because I love Cork football.”

Before firing Cork into the final, substitute Mark Keane had little impact on the game but he answered any and all questions about his involvement at the very death.

Keane, who was allowed to play the game with permission from AFL side Collingwood, had to self-isolate after returning from Down Under six weeks ago and he made his presence felt when it mattered.

“Since Mark came back from Australia, he’s been unbelievable,” Powter said.

“He’s been a huge asset around the place.

“We’ve been through a lot as a group together. We’ve been down in Division 3. We were getting abuse, we were getting abuse that was deserved. I’m just thankful that we finally got over the line. Hopefully we can use this as a stepping stone for future success.

“It’s always nice to get one over the neighbours. It’s just a pity that the Cork fans aren’t here to celebrate with us.”

