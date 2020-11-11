Seamus Coleman names GAA inspiration and reveals where he’d line up in Donegal team

Seamus Coleman has been committed to his role as right-back for Everton and the Republic of Ireland for some time but he still fancies himself a solid defender in Gaelic football.

While Seamus Coleman is solely focused on Ireland’s upcoming internationals against England, Wales and Bulgaria; the Toffees captain found the time to discuss his GAA upbringing with Sky Sports.

Coleman was asked where he’d fit in Declan Bonner’s side ahead of Donegal’s Ulster SFC semi-final with Armagh on Saturday and he sounded confident if nothing else.

“Not that I’m being too confident but No. 6, centre half-back was my bread and butter,” Coleman explained on Inside The Game.

Love the fact Seamus Coleman got his toe under ball to make sure he wasn't blown for a pickup 😂😂 #Euros #GAA pic.twitter.com/buC44jLHTW — Padraig Amond (@padraigamond21) June 26, 2016

“I really, really enjoyed it. I loved the defending side of being a centre-half back, and getting forward when I can. I’d always be disappointed if I didn’t chip in with a couple of points at least. So centre-half back.

“But I’m sure there are a few boys on the Donegal team who can’t remember me playing Gaelic, so they might think I’d no chance!”

Coleman will have the chance to watch Donegal’s weekend clash with Armagh as it slots in nicely between Ireland’s fixtures this week.

The Killybegs man kept it close to home when asked who his favourite Donegal player was growing up, citing All-Ireland winner Barry McGowan as the biggest influence on his style of play.

“I suppose you always have to stay local. Thankfully, my time growing up we had the Killybegs boys who won the All-Ireland [in 1992],” he added.

“Manus Boyle, Barry McGowan was brilliant as well, John ‘Razda’ [Cunningham], all the Killybegs boys were fantastic. But I suppose Barry McGowan was a classy player. Being a defender, he would have been one I would have looked up to growing up.”

Read More About: donegal gaa, Republic of Ireland, Seamus Coleman