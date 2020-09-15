Paul Galvin steps down from role as Wexford manager

Paul Galvin has stepped down from his role as Wexford senior football manager.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Paul Galvin cited his move back to the west of Ireland following the outbreak of Covid-19, particularly the incidence rate in Dublin, as the primary reason for the decision as he would no longer be able to commit to the travel involved.

The Kerry legend was appointed just over a year ago and his debut league campaign with Wexford was well underway when Covid-19 brought inter-county competitions to a halt.

Galvin’s statement reads: “Due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin my family has moved back to the west of Ireland. I am stepping away from my role with Wexford due to the new time and travel commitments involved.

“My business has also undergone significant growth in the past few months and needs attention. I have enjoyed the past 16 months watching, coaching and promoting football in the county since June 2019.

“I would like to thank the Wexford county board for the opportunity and support. Thank you to the players and backroom staff also. I have a strong belief in the talent in the county.

“I wish everybody associated with Wexford football success in the near future.”

Wexford GAA have appointed Shane Roche, who had been a member of Galvin’s backroom staff, as interim manager for the rest of the 2020 Inter-County season ahead of the upcoming National League and Leinster Championship fixtures.

“It is with regret that Wexford GAA has accepted Paul Galvin’s decision to step away from the role of senior football manager and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours,” their statement read.

Senior Football Update – Statements from Paul Galvin and Wexford GAA: pic.twitter.com/s4VU6ViAm7 — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) September 15, 2020

“Wexford GAA would like to thank Paul for his commitment and dedication over the past 16 months as senior football manager. It is without doubt that Wexford football is in a much stronger position thanks to his efforts during this time, which is reflected in the senior team’s results to date, which have placed the side in contention for promotion from Division 4 of the National Football League.

“The role of an inter-county manager is a constantly evolving one with an ever-increasing level of commitment required, and particularly so this year in light of the pandemic. We appreciate and understand the changes in Paul’s personal circumstances which have led to this decision and we wish both Paul and Louise (Galvin’s wife) well in their new home in the west of Ireland and with their business endeavours.”

