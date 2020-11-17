Mayo GAA star Mark Moran apologises for “inappropriate jokes” on social media

Mayo footballer Mark Moran has released an apology for jokes he made on social media that he now deems “inappropriate and wrong.”

Mark Moran has apologised for a number of videos he posted on TikTok earlier this year which featured jokes of a sexual nature.

The 19-year-old, who featured as a substitute in Mayo’s Connacht final win over Galway on Sunday, admitted his actions were “juvenile and unacceptable” after coming in for criticism online.

The video has since been removed from Moran’s TikTok account but it began doing the rounds in WhatsApp groups in recent weeks after being downloaded and shared around.

“I would like to put something on the record today for people to hear,” Moran wrote on Instagram.

“Some videos I posted over six months back included jokes made in bad taste and which I now realise were inappropriate and wrong.

“This was a mistake and I want to apologise unreservedly for my poor lack of judgement.

“My actions were juvenile and unacceptable.”

Moran, who has more than 22,000 followers on TikTok, made his Mayo debut last month and was named Man of the Match with 1-2 as James Horan’s side ran out 3-23 to 0-17 winners over Galway in the league.

Moran was due to make his full Championship debut last weekend but, in a late change, the Westport man started on the bench.

There has been no official comment on Moran’s social media activity from Mayo management.

