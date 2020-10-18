Former Tyrone goalkeeper Jonathan Curran passes away aged 33

Former Tyrone goalkeeper Jonathan Curran has passed away at the age of 33.

The GAA community is in shock after news emerged of the passing of Jonathan Curran, a winner of three Ulster SFC medals and a Celtic Cross in 2008.

RTE reports that Curran felt unwell at home on Sunday morning and was rushed to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Curran’s club, Coalisland Na Fianna, confirmed the tragic news on social media: “This morning we received the shocking news that our friend Johnny Curran passed away at 33.

“We are all shocked devastated and heartbroken with this terrible news. We extend our sympathies to the Curran family and his partner Clodagh and two boys at this difficult time.”

Curran was on the bench for Tyrone’s 2008 All-Ireland title win.

He is survived by his wife Clodagh and sons, Darsai and Neasan.

Shocked to hear of the passing of Johnny Curran. Johnny was one of those fellas that left you smiling, a great character, full of positivity and a bit of mischief about him. A life gone too soon, rest in peace big man 😢 — Philip Jordan (@PhilipJordan7) October 18, 2020

The goalkeeper left Mickey Harte’s Tyrone panel in 2012, citing family commitments, and Harte spoke about the tragic news on Sunday ahead of the Allianz Football League clash with Donegal.

“We’re all shocked by it,” Harte told TG4.

“It was five years ago, we played a league game in Omagh and we had to call on Johnny to stand in. He did it without a whimper. He was on our panel for a number of years. Really energetic, enthusiastic, a lovely lad.

“I’m just so sorry for him and his family. That’s what matters most: The Family. They’re the people that will have to live with this for the rest of their lives; the rest of us will be shocked today but the shock will pass on and they’ll live with the the rest of their lives.

“We give our prayers and thoughts to them.”

Dungannon Swifts FC are devastated at the news that our former player Johnny Curran has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his partner Clodagh, his two boys and to his wider family circle. Rest in Peace Johnny 💙 pic.twitter.com/DWN18sB4AM — Dungannon Swifts FC (@DgnSwifts) October 18, 2020

