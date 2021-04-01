Dublin football stars broke Covid rules just hours after GAA reminder

A number of high-profile Dublin footballers breached Covid-19 guidelines by meeting for an early morning training session this week.

The Irish Independent reports that several members of Dessie Farrell’s Dublin senior football squad broke Covid-19 guidelines by gathering for a secret dawn training session on Wednesday morning.

The session, which was held at Innisfails GAA club in north Dublin, featured at least nine players as well as a coach.

The likes of Brian Fenton, Jonny Cooper and Brian Howard were all pictured at the non-contact session by the publication.

The early-morning training session is reported to have included a number of fitness and passing drills.

At the time of writing, Dublin GAA has not yet issued a statement on the matter, which is the most high-profile breach of Covid-19 protocols.

The session came just hours after a stern reminder from the GAA to clubs and county boards that any contravention of the current Government guidelines “would likely put the broader plan to return to activity in serious jeopardy.”

The Government announced earlier this week that inter-county GAA will regain its ‘elite status’ from April 19 meaning collective training will be allowed to take place from that date, while non-contact underage training in pods of 15 will be allowed to return from April 26.

“These dates are conditional and will very much depend on what happens in terms of the overall Covid-19 picture in the coming weeks,” the GAA warned on Tuesday evening.

“For that reason, it is more important than ever that no collective training sessions are held between now and the Government indicated return dates.”

Whether or not Dublin’s breach will affect the GAA’s roadmap for a safe return remains to be seen while an official response from the Dublin camp is expected later on Thursday.

