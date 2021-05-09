“Tweeting error due to old age and lack of food.”

Wexford ran out comfortable winners against Laois on Sunday but it was their Twitter admin who stole the show, after a curious case of mistaken identity.

Wexford forward Mikie Dwyer lined up in the wrong jersey and, when he scored his side’s two goals in their Allianz National Hurling League opener, David Dunne was announced as the scorer of the second goal.

Mikie Dwyer, Wexford.

Dwyer’s first goal was confirmed by the Wexford GAA Twitter account: “Ggggoooalll! Mikie Dwyer bats it in, Federer style, after a great run and layoff by Conor Hearne, 1-4 to 0-2.”

Nevertheless, his second goal was credited to David Dunne, who was named at 13 before the game: “Biiiig free from distance by Jacko, breaks to David Dunne who pulls first time and slots it, 2-4 to 0-2.”

In fact, a ‘fógra’ tweet cleared up the fact that there was a change in numbers before the game, with Mikie Dwyer now wearing number 13, having initially been named at 12.

“Fógra: jersey numbering snafu it would seem with David Dunne and Mikie Dwyer wearing the wrong jerseys, switching back at halftime,” they tweeted.

“They have still both scored a goal each!!”

Fógra: jersey numbering snafu it would seem with David Dunne and Mikie Dwyer wearing the wrong jerseys, switching back at halftime. They have still both scored a goal each!! — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) May 9, 2021

Clarification.

However, the Wexford GAA admin subsequently tweeted that there had in fact been an error and that Mikie Dwyer (wearing 13) had scored both of Wexford’s goals during the opening 35 minutes.

“Clarification that it was Mikie Dwyer that scored both first-half goals even though he was wearing the wrong numbered jersey,” the account tweeted.

“Tweeting error due to old age and lack of food and was brought to our attention by 150 phone calls from Fethard.”

Clarification that it was Mikie Dwyer that scored both first half goals even though he was wearing the wrong numbered jersey. Tweeting error due to old age and lack of food and was brought to our attention by 150 phonecalls from Fethard. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) May 9, 2021

Wexford went on to win the game comfortably on a scoreline of 4-17 to 0-10, giving Davy Fitzgerald’s side the perfect start to their league campaign.

Having disappointed last year, losing both their championship games against Galway and Clare respectively, the Yellow Bellies will be eager to go further this time around.

To keep up to date with Wexford’s 2021 progress, give the Wexford GAA Twitter account a follow, as they provide a number of good tweets during the game, including the one below.

Another long range wide by Laois and we pause for the sos uisce. pic.twitter.com/ncmkCPEBkm — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) May 9, 2021

