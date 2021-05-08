Westmeath hurler Ciaran Doyle scores sensational ‘baseball volley point’ against Galway

An early contender for score of the season.

Westmeath hurler Ciaran Doyle scored an incredible ‘baseball volley point’ during their 5-34 to 1-16 defeat to Galway.

The game marked the return of the Allianz National Leagues and Galway proved to be too strong for the Lake County in their Division 1A clash at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Galway headed into their league opener as hot favourites to get off to a winning start against Westmeath and they duly obliged in what proved to be a comfortable afternoon.

They started the first half well and led 3-18 to 0-10 going into the break.

Nevertheless, the highlight of the half, and possibly the game, was Ciaran Doyle’s incredible point in the 27th minute.

An incredible 'volley point' from Westmeath hurler Ciarán Doyle 👏 Galway eventually ran out 5-34 to 1-16 winners in the first hurling league game of 2021 👇

pic.twitter.com/FWc94EiNHT — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) May 8, 2021

In what can only be described as a baseball volley point, Doyle received the ball from teammate Davy Glennon, who was bottled up by a number of Galway players.

Without hesitating, Doyle stepped up and caught the ball on the volley, watching it sail over the bar in the process.

Considering this was from around the 45m line and towards the sideline, the Raharney man’s point is an early contender for score of the season.

Joe Canning return.

Joe Canning made his eagerly awaited return to training after being stretchered off during Galway’s last game against Limerick in November’s All-Ireland semi-final with a suspected concussion.

However, he was a notable omission from today’s team-sheet, despite manager Shane O’Neill confirming the 2017 Hurler of the Year was in good form.

Ciaran Doyle take a bow 👏 #volley

“It does take time to recover, he’s working very hard, he’s in very good nick and he’s in great form,” O’Neill told the Irish Examiner before Saturday’s league opener.

“It’s not something we’ve broached at all because he’s flying it.”

Galway welcome All-Ireland champions Limerick to Salthill next weekend in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

