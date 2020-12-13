Excellent goalkeeping by O’Keeffe.

Stephen O’Keeffe has been a stalwart of Waterford hurling down the years, saving his team on several occasions. He did so again on Sunday afternoon and would have been delighted with an incredible double save in the first half of this year’s All-Ireland hurling final.

O’Keefee made the amazing double save in the 13th minute of the first half at Croke Park.

O’Keeffe saves.

It would have been one of the goals of the championship this year with Cian Lynch playing a lovely one-two with Aaron Gillane to put him through on goal.

Lynch patiently drew the man towards him before laying it off to Kyle Hayes on his left. Hayes steadying himself and fired at goal, only to be denied by a brilliant save from O’Keeffe.

Two absolutely great saves by Stephen O’Keeffe to keep Waterford in this All-Ireland final 👇pic.twitter.com/N7X3qTa0Ag — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) December 13, 2020

The Ballygunner goalkeeper was not done yet though and got straight back up as the ball fell back to Lynch.

Lynch volleyed the ball expecting the net to bulge. Instead, O’Keeffe got his hurl low and not just saved the ball but flicked it away from danger.

The goal would have put six points between the teams. With Waterford only three points down at half-time, who knows how important that save could well prove to be.

