Tyrone hurler calls out county board for not having manager in place

“Not for the first time, we’ve been let down by a county board who don’t give a f**k!!”

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey has tweeted his anger at there being no manager in place for the Tyrone hurling team.

Despite being a predominantly football county, Tyrone have been punching above their weight in hurling, particularly in the last few years.

In fact, they have reached four consecutive Nicky Rackard semi-finals.

Earlier in the week, the GAA confirmed that there would be no return to inter-county training until February at the earliest. This was due to the latest Level 5 restrictions.

However, despite collective training being scheduled to start this week, the Tyrone county board still hadn’t appointed a new hurling manager for the county.

Casey took to Twitter on Friday to vent his frustration.

Casey tweeted: “Are Tyrone hurlers the only county team in the country who haven’t got a manager, for what was supposed to be one week away from collective training resuming??

“Not for the first time, we’ve been let down by a county board who don’t give a f**k!!”

Are @TyroneGAALive hurlers the only county team in the country who haven’t got a manager, for what was supposed to be one week away from collective training resuming?? Not for the first time, we’ve been let down by a county board who don’t give a fuck!! — Damian Casey (@D_Casey_11) January 8, 2021

However, The Dungannon clubman did stress that there were decent people involved at county board level but feels the “top of the pile” have a lot left to be desired.

He continued: “For the record, it’s not everyone in the county board. Some decent and genuine people involved who do care.

“Those at the top of the pile, not so much.”

It will be interesting to see if Casey’s tweet encourages action from the county board.

Read More About: Tyrone, tyrone county board, tyrone hurling