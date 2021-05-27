“Tyrone will put down a statement in this year’s championship”.

Tomas Ó Sé believes Tyrone “tick all the boxes” as All-Ireland contenders this year, after an impressive start to their Allianz National League campaign.

Tyrone lost a close encounter against arch-Ulster rivals Donegal before a come from behind victory away to Kieran McGeeney’s young Armagh side last weekend.

Tomas Ó Sé: Tyrone are All-Ireland contenders this year.

The former Kerry footballer enjoyed some legendary battles with Micky Harte’s side during the 2000s, with the Ulster side getting out on top in the 2005 and 2008 All-Ireland final, as well as the 2003 semi-final.

And the five-time All-Star believes this young Tyrone side, under Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan, have the firepower to push Tyrone back towards challenging for All-Ireland honours once again.

“I think [Paul] Donaghy is a find and I suppose a confidence more than anything has jumped out for me,” Ó Sé told the RTÉ GAA Podcast.

“Yes, he’s a brilliant kicker and all that but the confidence of him. He’ll add to it, McShane will add to it when he comes back.

“But I do think they’re trying to change it up. I do think they’re trying to be more direct. I do think they’re trying to get their heads up.

“And, those players that we spoke about, the Hampseys, the McKernans, they have a couple of dogs at the back that are capable of doing it if they get the support and the work-rate when they’re up.”

Tomas Ó Sé on Tyrone’s squad.

The 2004 Footballer of the Year broke down the Tyrone squad and believes they have the right balance to make a big challenge for the Sam Maguire later this summer.

“I think when you look at Tyrone as a full squad, they jump out as a team,” Ó Sé continued.

“Can they run? Do they have their attackers? Have they a good goalie? They tick a lot of, I suppose, boxes when it comes to it.

“Tyrone will put down a statement in this year’s championship,” he added.

