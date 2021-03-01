Tomas Ó Sé claims new cynical foul rule makes black card more confusing

Share and Enjoy !

“The problems will arise for the ref in deciding whether a goal was actually on. He has to make that call.”

Tomas Ó Sé has voiced his concerns about the new cynical foul rule which he believes will add more confusion to the black card.

Ó Sé was speaking after GAA Congress voted 61 per cent to 39 per cent – just over the 60 per cent threshold required – in favour of Motion 20.

Motion 20 will see a penalty and black card awarded for a cynical foul which denies a goal-scoring opportunity inside the 20 metre line and arc.

Tomas Ó Sé

While the former Kerry footballer agrees that there is a need to tackle cynical fouling, he does have concerns that the new rule will add to the black card confusion.

“Was there a need for it? Yes,” Ó Sé told RTE Sport.

“One thing that comes to mind for me is players in the dying minutes of close games, they don’t care if they take a black card for the team as long as the opposition don’t score a goal.

“You miss the last few minutes and you’re back for the next match so you’re not hurt that much.

“This rule would want to be very clearly explained to managers, players, supporters. There is a potential for grey area.

“The problems will arise for the ref in deciding whether a goal was actually on. He has to make that call.”

Black card

The Sunday Game pundit feels it will be a challenge for referees to now have to judge if a defender has intentionally fouled an attacker.

“My issue with the black card is that you’re asking the ref to get inside the head of a defender and figure out if it was an intentional, cynical foul,” Ó Sé said.

“It’s so difficult to ref. We question it in every single match, ‘It should be a black’ or ‘It wasn’t a black’.

“This could be worse again. Will other defenders in the area be taken into account in terms of potentially stopping that goal chance?

“The ref will have to make that call and it’s a tough one. It could cause difficulties going forward.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: black card, gaa congress, tomas o se