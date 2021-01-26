Tomás Ó Sé on why the National Leagues return needs to be delayed

“I just think it would be lunacy.”

Tomás Ó Sé has spoken out about the resumption of the Allianz National Leagues, saying it would be “lunacy.”

Ó Sé‏ warned that the league may have to scrapped, or changed in some way, with the Government set to extend the current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions until 5 March.

The Allianz leagues are due to start at the end of February, but the start date is expected to be pushed back another month at least.

The five-time All-Ireland winner says the GAA must continue to keep their options open and not rule out cancelling the league if the situation in Ireland doesn’t improve.

“I think this lockdown is tough on everyone,” Ó Sé told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“Everyone is suffering and everyone is struggling so it would be great to see the National Leagues and great to see action.

“But it’s a tricky one, I think it’s different to pre-Christmas when the numbers were way down and even when they were down, people were wondering why the GAA who have players immersed in the community get to actually put their players out and play games.

“In the current situation with numbers the way they are, I think it would be reckless and irresponsible to go back into it.”

The GAA is expected to react to the Government’s imminent announcement on lockdown measures continuing to March and Ó Sé feels that inter-county teams do not have a right to go back the way things are at the moment.

“I don’t think the GAA have a right to go back into it right now with the way that numbers are.

“I think they’d have to wait and hopefully get numbers down and get schools back open and all that, then hopefully the GAA can come back into line.

“But right now I think if it stays the way it is, that we’ll be in danger of losing the league because there’s no way you can safely put players out.

“I just think it would be lunacy.”

