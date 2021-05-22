“Whoever brought it in did the game absolutely no service.”

Tomas Ó Sé expressed his frustration at the exploitation of a new rule by Mayo and Westmeath players during their Allianz National League Division 2 North clash.

During the game, both teams earned a number of advanced marks, which is given for any catch within the 45m line, from a ball kicked outside the 45m line, so long as that kick is over 20m long.

Advanced mark rule.

This has led to a lot of short passes being rewarded with a free-in for the attacking team, essentially for catching a 20m kick-pass.

Take one example during the Roscommon-Dublin game last weekend, where Niall Scully kicked a short pass across the field to the unmarked David Byrne, who casually caught the ball with his hand up.

This gave the Dublin defender up to 15 seconds to slow the game down as Dublin looked to maintain possession.

Watching Westmeath and Mayo here. The marks being taken are absolutely pathetic and totally taking the life out of the game. Stop start bull 💩. Whoever brought it in did the game absolutely no service. — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) May 22, 2021

Tomas Ó Sé on Mayo using advanced mark.

Former Kerry footballer Ó Sé was highly critical of the advanced mark rule on Allianz League Sunday last week, and doubled down on his opinion on Saturday, having watched Mayo narrowly beat Westmeath.

“Watching Westmeath and Mayo here. The marks being taken are absolutely pathetic and totally taking the life out of the game,” Ó Sé tweeted.

“Stop start bulls**t. Whoever brought it in did the game absolutely no service.”

Westmeath 2-12 0-21 Mayo.

The game itself saw Mayo put themselves in pole position to head back into Division 1 after a three-point victory over their Leinster opposition.

James Horan picked a young side once again but they were made to work for their win in Mullingar as Westmeath threatened to upset the odds.

In fact, a John Heslin free left two points between the sides into injury-time but a late point from Cillian O’Connor gave the 2020 Connacht champions the two points.

