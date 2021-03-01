Share and Enjoy !

GAA director general Tom Ryan has explained the reasoning behind the passing of a GAA Congress motion which has banned joint captains from lifting trophies together.

The GAA came in for criticism for the ease in which the motion passed with little to no debate on the rule change.

Ryan was speaking after a controversial GAA Congress where the association introduced Motion 20 which allows a referee to give a penalty for a cynical foul denying a goalscoring opportunity in both hurling and football.

A black card will be given in football while – in the absence of such a card – a sin bin will be introduced in hurling.

However, many people were unhappy with the joint captain motion, wondering how necessary a rule change like that was.

Ryan told the media afterwards that it was a “sentiment to tidy up things around the periphery of match-day presentation” and nothing more.

“Probably around the same theme as incursions into the field and there have been overtures in recent years about maor foirne,” Ryan explained.

“So it was not in response to anything specific but just a desire to tidy up presentation around matches.”

Regarding the lack of debate on the issue, the Director General of the GAA explained that ordinarily there wouldn’t be much discussion on motions like this.

“It wouldn’t have been anticipated actually that there would be any debate on them at all at Congress,” Ryan added.

“It’s just a matter of course that that particular section of the rules falls within the jurisdiction of Central Council.”

“What it specifically refers to is two people accepting the trophy from whoever’s presenting it.

“Thereafter, I’m sure you’ll be familiar with scenes where people in succession go up and lift trophies and partake in that. It’s not that.

“It’s specifically the ceremony attaching to handing over the cup.”

